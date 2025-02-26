Your cheat sheet to the queerest moments from LFW

Things are feeling pretty bleak in the world rn – we don’t need to rehash it, you know what we’re talking about – meaning that when LFW officially descended upon the streets of London, the mood was anything but jubilant. Factor in a reduced schedule and UK’s signature shitty weather and it could have easily been a washout.

However, the smaller, scrappier city out of the ‘big four’ continued to punch above its weight – bringing drama, virality, and a slew of fresh designers. Attending the shows, we couldn’t help but notice just how vibrantly queer the London offering is. The city’s creative lifeblood is the trans and queer folks who push the boundaries of style in the club, at the office and on the streets, and LFW’s latest outing was all about celebrating the communities who make the city what it is.

Keep reading for some of our fave – and queerest – moments from the latest LFW season.

CONNER IVES

A New Yorker living in London, Conner Ives’ eponymous label uses vintage to create throwback designs which deconstruct Americana and pay homage to the women who made him. For AW25, he presented a bold selection of sequins, late aughts silhouettes, and animal print – perfect for cosplaying as one of the OG Real Housewives.

However, our fave moment came when he took his bow while wearing a tee emblazoned with the words “Protect the Dolls”, a statement we can all get behind. The tee will be available for pre-orders from today (26 Feb), with all proceeds going to Trans Lifeline.