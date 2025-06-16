Your complete guide to the sportswear kink

Sportswear encompasses several different areas of kink and fetish. From the subversion of scally lads’ very specific displays of masculinity and the happy hardcore club scene, to the smell of a sweaty jockstrap and ripe gym rooms, this visceral, multifaceted eroticism is far-reaching, deeply personal and maybe even a little misunderstood.

Here, we uncover the myriad ways sportswear has made it into our wildest fantasies, from being trampled by a Nike Air-wearing youth to fucking in trackie bottoms.

Why is sportswear such a turn-on?

“I think sportswear kinks are something which exists within quite interesting social codes of gender and class,” says Anastasiia Fedorova, writer, curator and researcher based in London.

Fedorova is fresh from the book launch for her debut non-fiction, Second Skin: Inside the Worlds of Fetish, Kink and Deviant Desire, when we speak. She explains that sportswear kinks are broadly linked to the fetishisation of working class stereotypes that can be a turn on of themselves, or because of their link to memory.

“These experiences tend to be quite universal, as these cultural stereotypes are really widespread,” she tells Gay Times. “I think sportswear, just naturally, is very connected to a particular expression and perception of masculinity, which might be quite ‘traditional'”.

She explains that these visual codes and signifiers can also be connected to a perception of a kind of freedom and physical movement, as well as the idea of energy and strength and dominance.

Sports are typically considered to be a competitive show of strength, stamina and skill, all traits that have been aligned with masculinity since, well, forever. There’s physical exertion, sweat, passion, aggression and determination woven into the fabric of sportswear’s very identity. So it’s perhaps no wonder, then, that these clothes have been adopted as fashion and identity statements outside of the sporting profession.

What clothes signify to many is culture, personhood and experience – all the makings of identity. This is compounded further by the fact that our senses are visceral and textured – particularly smell, which can send our brains down memory lane at the drop of a hat. Combined, it’s no wonder that eras that are painted by subcultures like rave music, working class lads of Britain, WWE or professional wrestling, football, etc., are emblematic of people’s sexual vices.

“When we talk about trainers and sportswear,” Fedrova begins, “I think it’s a very interesting intersection of commodity fetishism and sexual fetishism.”

Fedrova points out the convergence between the two and how our cultural identity is often linked with our sexual identity. In her book, Fedrova explores this relationship within the context of sneakers, or trainers.

“There are a lot of preconceptions surrounding which type of person would be into this. About how it is a predominantly gay male thing. But while writing the book, I discovered that this is also quite common among women and also for people across the gender spectrum.”