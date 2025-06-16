Your complete guide to the sportswear kink

Sportswear encompasses several different areas of kink and fetish. From the subversion of scally lads’ very specific displays of masculinity and the happy hardcore club scene, to the smell of a sweaty jockstrap and ripe gym rooms, this visceral, multifaceted eroticism is far-reaching, deeply personal and maybe even a little misunderstood.
Here, we uncover the myriad ways sportswear has made it into our wildest fantasies, from being trampled by a Nike Air-wearing youth to fucking in trackie bottoms.
Why is sportswear such a turn-on?
“I think sportswear kinks are something which exists within quite interesting social codes of gender and class,” says Anastasiia Fedorova, writer, curator and researcher based in London.
Fedorova is fresh from the book launch for her debut non-fiction, Second Skin: Inside the Worlds of Fetish, Kink and Deviant Desire, when we speak. She explains that sportswear kinks are broadly linked to the fetishisation of working class stereotypes that can be a turn on of themselves, or because of their link to memory.
“These experiences tend to be quite universal, as these cultural stereotypes are really widespread,” she tells Gay Times. “I think sportswear, just naturally, is very connected to a particular expression and perception of masculinity, which might be quite ‘traditional'”.
She explains that these visual codes and signifiers can also be connected to a perception of a kind of freedom and physical movement, as well as the idea of energy and strength and dominance.
Sports are typically considered to be a competitive show of strength, stamina and skill, all traits that have been aligned with masculinity since, well, forever. There’s physical exertion, sweat, passion, aggression and determination woven into the fabric of sportswear’s very identity. So it’s perhaps no wonder, then, that these clothes have been adopted as fashion and identity statements outside of the sporting profession.
What clothes signify to many is culture, personhood and experience – all the makings of identity. This is compounded further by the fact that our senses are visceral and textured – particularly smell, which can send our brains down memory lane at the drop of a hat. Combined, it’s no wonder that eras that are painted by subcultures like rave music, working class lads of Britain, WWE or professional wrestling, football, etc., are emblematic of people’s sexual vices.
“When we talk about trainers and sportswear,” Fedrova begins, “I think it’s a very interesting intersection of commodity fetishism and sexual fetishism.”
Fedrova points out the convergence between the two and how our cultural identity is often linked with our sexual identity. In her book, Fedrova explores this relationship within the context of sneakers, or trainers.
“There are a lot of preconceptions surrounding which type of person would be into this. About how it is a predominantly gay male thing. But while writing the book, I discovered that this is also quite common among women and also for people across the gender spectrum.”
The different kinds of sportswear kinks
As the spectrum for sportswear is broad, there are numerous nuances and particularities to explore. Here is our list of the different kinds of sportswear kinks and their definitions.
Scally Lads
Think trainers, trackies tucked in socks, popped collars and hoodies. The scally lad encompasses working class male behaviours with overt visual displays. They’re extreme in their visual coding.
Lycra and Spandex
Harking back to the 80s, Lycra and Spandex sportswear clothing remains a common material for wrestling uniforms, cycling gear and more. For some, it might be the touch and feel of the material that makes for a fun experience, or the smell post-workout. It could be the pure, unadulterated and exposed nature of the skin-tight fit.
Nylon
Similar to the above, Nylon’s textural qualities imbue a sense of eroticism. They may come in the style of sportswear shorts for football or rugby, for example, tops or even tracksuits associated with working-class men.
How can I explore the sportswear kink further?
Fedrova suggests digging deep into what you find arousing about sportswear items.
“Ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?'” she says, “I think the only way to understand that you develop a kink is the fact that you find something hot and arousing, sometimes even without understanding that.”
You can, of course, always visit specialist nights such as Fetish Week, where sportswear, amongst other dress codes, is encouraged. There are sportswear-specific nights that celebrate this eroticism, too. Take Jock Party, for example, or Gear Bound London. There’s Fet Club in Bristol, a men-only event.
For the sapphics, GNCs and wuh-luh-wuh’s, there are plenty of spaces beginning to challenge the gendered notions surrounding sportswear. Read our guide on the One Night sportswear event here if you like the sound of it.
There are also a number of OnlyFans accounts that specialise in making content specifically for this gaze.
Remember to proceed with consent top of mind, armed with the knowledge that only those who are actively participating in the kink with you are consenting to it.