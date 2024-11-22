Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak. Androgynous gingerbread people are being baked by the batch. Dads up and down the country will be fighting to get the last Mean Girls Bratz dolls on eBay for their young daughters and twenty-something gay sons. And you know what that means: the holidays are soon upon us!

For many, queer allyship is limited to sharing an infographic or commenting fire emojis on their fit pics. But it’s time to step things up…this festive period, we want gifts! And luckily, in collab with Pinterest, we’ve tapped our own queer community for the lowdown on what they’d actually want this December.

Scroll below for the full details of our shoppable gift guides with Pinterest and some much-needed hints on what to buy your queer friends this XXXmas season (keep reading, your LGBTQIA+ besties will thank you later).

Gifts to show allyship to queer friends

If you want to support a queer creative then wrap up a copy of Jason Okundaye’s Revolutionary Acts or Alim Kheraj’s Queer London. If you’re aiming to show your appreciation for your LGBTQIA+ friends (Pride is 365 days a year, after all!), add some Byoma skincare, an Earl of East candle or Urania’s Queer Magic fragrance to your basket. And if you want to win over their approval with your impeccable tastes then fork out for a pair of Margiela Tabis and the popular Marc Jacobs Oz-inspired tote bags.

Our Pinterest gift guides have goodies for all within the LGBTQIA+ community, but if you’re looking for something a tad more specific, something that truly speaks to the non-binary friend or queer work husband in your life, then we’ve found the perfect treats for them too, read on!

Gifts for your queer work husband

Every morning he lights up your work day, strolling in half an hour late with an iced oat latte with a shot of vanilla in one hand and a Luar Ana bag that barely fits his Macbook in the other. He’s had a bit of a Brat Summer… and Brat Fall, but even Charli is ready to call the party girl life quits now and he’s looking for some new aesthetics. One that’s a bit more demure. What says, if a finance bro slayed? A double collar shirt from Jordanluca will surely stand out in the boardroom and a pair of Martine Rose for Clarks Oxfords, or the new MM6 spliced Dr Martens. His desk could do with a makeover but nothing a new plant from Beards + Daisies can’t fix. Switch out his staplescore stationary for a Miu Miu notebook and D&G highlighters. Douse him in pheromones (DS & Durga’s Steamed Rainbow scent) and make his morning coffee in a hilariously unchic Drag Race mug adorned by a quote from a drag queen so niche, it’s sure to be clocked by the other single gays in the co-working space.

Gifts for a throuple who just moved in together

One, two, three, what do you get Peter, Paul and Mary? Your throuple besties are taking the next step and are getting a place together! But kitting out a house for two is difficult enough. Where do you find a bed big enough for three? A his, hers and theirs vanity? What book shelf could carry all three sets of these queers collections of A Court of Thorns and Roses? And after all that Fortnum and Masons red wine bottle for three is only available for Valentines! Le Crueset’s 40cl cast iron crock pot should be enough space to make a cassoulet pour trois. Laqik offers a lovely and space-frugal triangular table for family dinners; set it with Alighieri’s totem devotion cutlery and blessings will be bestowed to really turn this house into a home. Finish off your house warming hamper with the luxe Anthropologie zaire agate cheese board, a triple set of Earl of East torno candles, some art from queer homefluencer Lone Fox, and a copy of non-monogamy psych bible Polysecure. After all, living with one partner is hard, let alone two!

Gifts for the labelless Gen-Z TikToker

Like [redacted], [redacted] and all the other curly haired twinks, he’s not labelling his sexuality and that’s okay! He doesn’t have to label himself for anyone. He does need a lesson in queer culture though because when he told you he discovered this “retro” queer movie – Pride (2014) – that he watched in 52 parts on TikTok, you almost had a nervy b. A copy of James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room wouldn’t go amiss. Naturally, he went to the Sweat Tour, and so an abstract bowl from Troye Sivan’s Tsu Lange Yor, a pair of red Puma Speedcats and pieces from some it boy brands like ERL, SS Daley and Ludovic De Saint Sernin will briefly win over his ever decreasing attention span. He’s been trying to get you to drink this trending Diet Coke and pickle juice drink Dua Lipa promoted, and you relent… as long as it’s made with the spiced Pickle House concoction at Selfridges and followed with a chaser spritz of Selahatin’s eau d’extract oral. If that’s not enough to earn you some rizz, a JW Anderson hedgehog clutch, filled with Pleasing by Harry Styles nail varnishes, will surely do the trick.

Gifts for your Boygenius-loving non-binary friend

“You okay, babe?”, you ask, peeking around the door at your friend who usually thrives within the darker, moodier months. “You’ve barely touched your copy of Brainwyrms by Alison Rumfit”. If a new and brooding song from Ethel Cain is not enough to ironically boost their serotonin, perhaps the new I’m Sorry by Petra Collins collection or the Simone Rocha embellished Crocs are. You know just the fix! You lift them out of bed and dress them in Dilara x Heaven by Marc Jacobs, with a big chunky crucifix from The Drays and a cutesy Leo Costelloe bow necklace. Then, you light a witchy Vyrao incense stick and chant lines from Tish Weinstock’s How To Be Goth so that they can be anointed by the divine spirits (Boygenius) and brought back to the dark side.

Gifts for the baby lesbian that loves Chappell Roan

She may have only heard of Chappell Roan after “Good Luck Babe!” but she’s learning! She’s a Baby Lesbian™ and she has some catching up to do. First things first: carabiners. Yes you could get a gorpy set from the local camping store but a kitsch accessory or one of the leather belted kilts from Chopova Lowena is far more chic. Next is herstory, everything femme queer from Virginia Woolf to Bottoms. Finally, you play her Down The Drain by Julia Fox so she can perfect that vocal fry, tie those Ramsey Wednesday platform Docs around her ankles and throw on a pink cowgirl hat and switch out those acrylics for an eight-set of short gel nails in pastels. Our girly is H-O-T-T-O-G-O! We couldn’t be more proud.