Tiara Skye delivers viral takedown of transphobic heckler

Tiara Skye has street-walked and queer-talked a transphobe for filth.

The legendary queen and former Gay Times cover star has become a viral sensation in recent years for her outrageous street antics — whether she’s asking pedestrians to reveal if they’re a “top or bottom” or challenging them to name “three Black celebrities.”

While Tiara consistently uses her platform to spread joy and humour to her loyal following — she currently boasts over 350k on TikTok — she’s also faced moments of hate and vitriol, including an incident where her hair was pulled by an anonymous twit.

Tiara, however, always stands her ground. She memorably retaliated against the aforementioned buffoon with an iconic head-smack and, in a more recent case of transphobia, delivered a read that’s bound to be referenced for years to come.

In a video posted on 31 July, a hateful young woman can be seen hurling transphobic abuse at Tiara, telling her she will “never be a woman” or “experience a pregnancy” — despite the fact that not all women can conceive.

“Are you okay, baby? I want you to live your best life. If a stranger walks past you and screams ‘b***y boy’, is that okay?” Tiara replies, before delivering the now-iconic read: “[Is it okay] if I scream [at you], ‘Fat bitch, thick-nosed whore?’”

When the woman calls the comment “a bit directed,” Tiara simply responds: “No, but it is.”

As the exchange winds down, the woman repeats her claim that Tiara will “never be a woman” — prompting the calm but cutting reply: “I will never be a woman like you, because you are not the woman I’m trying to be.”

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 560,000 likes and 2.4 million views, with users praising Tiara for her swift — and poetic — takedown of the transphobe.

“The way her friend stopped recording ’cause he knew the read was coming,” one user commented. Others said her comebacks were t-shirt-worthy, with one writing: “Petition for Tiara Skye merch: ‘I will never be a woman like you because you’re not the woman I’m trying to be.’”

Even singer-songwriter and musician SG Lewis celebrated the drag icon, writing: “Love you Tiara! You dropped absolute bars on her at the end. What a horrible hateful person.”

We also love you, Tiara.

