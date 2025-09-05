Start your engines! RuPaul to star in new feature film set in the Drag Race universe

RuPaul and his beloved Drag Race universe are heading to the silver screen.

Since its debut in 2009, the popular reality TV franchise has ruled the pop culture sphere with its incredible drag talent, sickening runways, and hilarious maxi-challenges.

Over the course of 16 years, Drag Race has produced 17 mainstay seasons, numerous spinoffs – including All Stars and Secret Celebrity Drag Race – and various international iterations.

Now, the long-running franchise will be expanding its reach into the movie industry.

On 4 September, it was announced that RuPaul would be starring in an action comedy feature film set in the Drag Race universe.

According to Variety, the untitled project will follow Tess and DeeDee, two best friends and train stewardesses who leave their “dreary shifts on the Stank Rail” to work on the Glamazonian Express.

The official logline adds: “When a catastrophic ‘Stromganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants, and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day.”



Hairspray filmmaker Adam Shankman has been tapped to direct, with Connor Wright & Christina Friel writing the script.

Naturally, the production company behind the Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder, will be producing the film alongside Bleecker Street. RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and Shankman have also signed on as producers.

Lastly, production is scheduled to start this fall in Los Angeles, California.

In a statement, RuPaul expressed his excitement for the film and his fierce new role: “President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play. Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into.”

Shankman echoed similar sentiments in his own statement, revealing that he “couldn’t resist” being part of the project.

“I’ve been friends with RuPaul for 30 years and in that time I’ve watched him and the folks at World of Wonder help change culture writ large with Drag Race,” he said.

“When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”

Bailey and Barbato added: “Drag queens in charge of America’s first-ever hyperspeed, transcontinental, non-denominational bullet train. What could possibly go wrong?

“What the world needs now is a disaster movie so twisted it will blow your mind. We are delighted to welcome Bleecker Street and everyone aboard the most bonkers train in cinematic history”

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for Drag Race’s theatrical debut, which is currently scheduled to hit theatres in 2026.

Stay tuned for more information.