FINALLY: BBC Three has confirmed the premiere date for the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

On 10 September, the series’ social media channels announced that our “wish has been granted” and “fairy godMOTHER Ru has spoken,” before ruvealing that the show returns on Thursday 25 September.

“Dust off your heels – you’re going to the ball!” they added.

The Instagram post sparked a flurry of excitement from fans and franchise alumni, with UK vs the World winner Blu Hydrangea writing: “As one supreme rises, Kyran Thrax fades.”

“Wait what’s happening on the 25th September I’m confused?!” wrote Paige Three, one of the 12 queens competing on the season, while her competitor Catrin Feelings added: “Do I still get 2 more wishes?”

As with every season of Drag Race, the cast will battle it out in a variety of iconic challenges: designing their own runway looks, delivering Oscar-worthy performances in acting skits, and, of course, impersonating celebrities in the Snatch Game.

The winner of each maxi-challenge earns a coveted RuPeter Badge, while the bottom two queens lip-sync for their lives to stay in the competition.

The queen crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar will join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard, Ginger Johnson and Kyran Thrax in the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame.

Season seven sees the return of RuPaul as host, alongside regular panellists Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Guest judges include actors Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Michelle de Swarte (Spent), Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal), and Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum), comedian Joel Dommett, West End star Mazz Murray, and radio host Jordan North.

Girl band royalty will also sashay onto the main stage in the form of Nadine Coyle (Girls Aloud) and Mutya Buena (Sugababes). Additionally, choreographer Claudimar Neto returns to “whip the queens into shape when they slip into their dancing heels.”

Visit here for more on the Drag Race UK season seven cast.