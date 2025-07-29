Drag Race’s Pixie Polite subjected to violent ‘homophobic attack’ that left her ‘hospitalised’

Pixie Polite has revealed that she was the victim of a homophobic attack.

Content warning: This story includes topics that could make some readers uncomfortable.

The talented performer, who rose to fame as a contestant on the fourth season of Drag Race UK, opened up about the harrowing experience in a series of Instagram stories on 28 July.

“Punched in the back of the neck/head. Sick of this sh*t,” she wrote.

In a follow-up story, Pixie assured her followers that she was okay while also giving insight into the aftermath of the attack.

“Hi all, lots of messages, texts and calls. All appreciated and seen but no brain space to respond properly, so just popping a lil something here for now,” she explained.

“Main point is, I’m okay, police were surprisingly great. An incident that evolved from general comments and mocking, into verbal homophobic abuse, then into violence.

“When they catch the guy, it will be prosecuted as there’s CCTV, witnesses, and I also got a picture of the guy. Mentally fine, but heading to hospital with suspected concussion. But overall soooo fine.”

Following her hospital visit, the 32-year-old talent revealed that “all seems to be conducive to a general head injury,” ruling out a concussion.

However, she was told to told to keep an eye out for the next few days in case her symptoms worsen.

While the last 24 hours have been anything but pleasant for Pixie, she has continued to keep her head held high.

On 29 July, the drag star returned to Instagram to share a fabulous photo of herself in drag alongside the caption: “Majorly appreciate everyone’s concern and blown away by the amount of messages I have received.”

“Feeling a little groggy today, and have taken the day off to rest and process what happened. Overall, I’m pretty much fine, but I am feeling the same sense of righteous indignation I felt last night. So please enjoy this picture of me looking like a bad ass, while I daydream about justice today.”

Pixie’s latest update was met with supportive messages from fans and her drag peers, with one person commenting: “Glad you’re okay! hope you get the justice you deserve.”

Another person added: “Everyone’s backing you, Pixie!”

Sending love to Pixie Polite.