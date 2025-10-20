Drag Race UK: Viola reflects on the ‘highs and lows’ of season 7

“The stress brought out great television!” Viola admits of her Drag Race UK run. This year, the violin diva followed in the footsteps of her Queen of the Universe co-star La Voix by joining the ranks of RuGirls, instantly becoming a central figure — so much so that fans have dubbed her three episodes the “Viola Show.”

From being named the season’s most “annoying” queen and sparring with Catrin Feelings, to nailing a lip-sync and impressing Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle with her vocals, Viola proved that – whether she intended to or not – she’s a master of reality television.

“I was a bit naive to the stress of TV, because Queen of the Universe was nowhere near as stressful. Because I had done Queen of the Universe, I was like, ‘Oh, it’ll be a cakewalk, it’ll be a piece in the park,’ or whatever they call it,” Viola tells Gay Times a week after her exit. While the experience was an “extremely uncomfortable rollercoaster”, Viola remained authentically herself, asserting: “As Tayris very beautifully put it, as queer people, we shouldn’t dim our voices for anyone.”

Read on for Viola’s full interview, where she reflects on herDrag Race UK journey, the viral reaction to her infamous “dead zombie trapped inside a teddy bear costume,” and her post-show plans to take the worlds of music, theatre, and drag by storm. (P.S. her debut single, ‘Phuck It Up’, is out now!)

Viola, we’re finally speaking with each other! It’s been a week since your Drag Race UK elimination, so how has life been?

It’s positive. I’m excited for my future. I’ve got music and theatre stuff I’m working on… And you know what? I’m just ready to take on the world as a branded “Ru Girl.” And yeah, I can’t wait to see what’s out there for my future, it’s looking really exciting.

I’m glad we’re having a more in-depth chat after our cast interview, and I’ve been a fan since Queen of the Universe season two. Was Drag Race UK, being a Ru Gurl, always the next step?

Yeah, I always wanted to get on Drag Race because of the platform and the opportunities that Drag Race can give you. I mean, I’m only 23, and I filmed when I was 22. I always saw Drag Race as a platform to go on to bigger and better things. So, in some ways, I’m glad that I’ve done it this early because so many doors have been opened for my future now. But in some ways, I also think I was a bit naive to the stress of TV, because Queen of the Universe was nowhere near as stressful. Because I had done Queen of the Universe, I was like, ‘Oh, it’ll be a cakewalk, it’ll be a piece in the park,’ or whatever they call it. And when I arrived, the reality of the stress of Drag Race and the pressure of Drag Race became real.

Well you have been great television, despite the stress.

I mean, the stress brought out the great television!

True. Did you expect that stress to, in turn, make you a central figure in these three episodes?

You never know what moments are going to make it onto camera and what moments won’t be used. So, I knew that I was in my feelings and I was going through it on that first day of the design challenge, but I never thought I would be the main character of it. I knew it was going to be an episode for me because I had the high of, ‘Oh, it’s a design challenge!’ and then I had the low of the voting, and then I had a high of a fun chat with Ru, and then I had a low of chatting with Catrin and all that. Then I had lip-synced, and then I had a high of winning the lip sync. So, it was an extremely uncomfortable rollercoaster. But I did think after the first day, when I had had that little mental [breakdown]… I knew I wasn’t going to win the design challenge — I could tell — but I thought it only makes sense for me to win or lose this. And I knew it was going to be the latter, sadly.

You came across as very authentic. It’s easy for viewers to sit on their sofa and question why you’re being so sensitive about this, that, or the other, but they don’t know what it’s like to be on television, one of the biggest shows in the world, and feel that kind of stress.

Yeah, what happened was stressful and upsetting in itself, but the stress of being on camera whilst all of that was happening, plus the added stress of reflecting on the past week where I had met the girls and, within a matter of days, they had voted me as the most annoying one… and it was a nearly unanimous vote. I was going through the stresses of wanting to make sure my sisters liked me and wanted me to be their friend, whilst also dealing with the stresses of a design challenge, which I had put extreme pressure on myself for, and for some reason was just piling on the pressure, mentioning my textiles degree all the time.

I think I was just trying to motivate myself, like, ‘Come on, Viola, you’ve got this.’ But that obviously came out as confidence and cockiness, whilst also thinking about the last episode, where clearly I had rubbed my sisters the wrong way and was unaware of it. And when I asked them, ‘What is it? What is it that made me the most annoying?’ they were like, ‘Well, we had to vote for someone.’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah, but what are the reasons? Because clearly I’m just trying to be myself here, and you’re clearly not getting on with me.’ And they said I’m speaking too much, I’m too loud. At the end of the day, that’s very much me. As Tayris very beautifully put it, as queer people, we shouldn’t dim our voices for anyone. It did affect me. I mean, carrying on with the competition, I definitely was quieter, but at the end of the day, I went on TV to make good TV.

I think that raw authenticity is what makes reality television so great. Being fierce and slaying is a huge part of Drag Race, but seeing that imperfect, human side is crucial.

I appreciate that. I think everybody was 100% being themselves the entire time. I just think it’s a shame that I got into my head so much. I remember when Catrin started speaking to me I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to burst into tears right now.’ I had been very quiet that whole day. I think that moment with Catrin was the last thing we filmed that day. I was kind of just waiting for the cameras to go so I could have the night to sleep on it and come back fresh. But no, Catrin asked me why I was helping my sisters and so on, blah, blah. Because I was hiding all of my hurt feelings that I was going through, I didn’t want to show that to the camera, I didn’t want to be vulnerable in front of the queens… Then I thought, ‘No, I need to be vulnerable right now because otherwise it’s going to eat away at me.’ So, I took a deep breath in after that little confrontation and just imagined the cameras weren’t there and just spoke truthfully.