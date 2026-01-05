Cardi B praised for platforming trans glam squad on Drag Race: ‘My dolls are my teachers’

Cardi B has been widely praised for platforming her trans glam squad during her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On 2 January, RuPaul ushered in a brand new season of the long-running competition series, with 14 new contestants vying to dethrone reigning champion Onya Nurve and secure a place in the Hall of Fame.

Cardi B, who memorably titled her second studio album Am I the Drama? after the iconic Scarlet Envy meme, followed in the footsteps of fellow pop icons including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus as the season’s premiere guest judge.

After offering feedback to both the top and bottom queens, the female rapper with the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 sashayed into Untucked alongside Erika La’Pearl and Tokyo Stylez, her makeup artist and hairstylist, respectively.

The trio sat down with the contestants, during which Cardi commended her glam squad, saying: “These are the dolls. I can’t live without them… literally.”

When the queens thanked Cardi for using her platform to uplift drag artists and trans people, she responded: “And I learned a lot from y’all’s community, like, I swear to God.”

Stylez, who previously appeared on the cover of GAY TIMES in 2020, shared how RuPaul’s Drag Race supported her during her transition, teaching her “how to do makeup” and shaping her creative collaboration with Cardi.

“Just seeing all the looks and stuff, it always inspires me,” she explained. “Even with [Cardi], I’ll be like, ‘We should do this, recreate that and do it in a different way.’ You know, sometimes we bring the culture into a more mainstream, hip-hop space.”

“I don’t care if people feel uncomfortable or whatever,” Cardi added. “Like, I do not care. These are my dolls, and don’t ever get it twisted. The men be looking… I’m not going to spill tea, you know what I’m saying?”

Reassuring the queens that her critiques came from a place of respect rather than judgment, Cardi continued: “I’m not even going to lie to you girls. I might be the sweetest girl in the world, but I am a very tough judge. I don’t want y’all to think I’m bitchy or anything. It’s like, look at my teachers! These are my teachers.”

Amid a climate of escalating hostility toward the LGBTQIA+ community, especially drag and trans performers, Cardi’s unapologetic allyship earned widespread praise online.

A viral tweet from the Drag Race stan account @mascarayde read: “Cardi B shining light on her hairstylist and MUA, who are both trans women, in Untucked & having a matching look with them says a lot about how good of a person she is tbh.”

Another user wrote: “Tokyo & Erika being brought into the episode! Cardi B uplifting the trans women on her team is SO crucial right now! ESPECIALLY when other rappers are promoting anti-trans rhetoric.”

A third added: “‘Look at my teachers,’ that’s why I love Cardi she knows she’s Cardi B, but she knows her power, team!”

Jane Don’t, who placed in the top three during the Drag Race premiere, also praised Cardi on Twitter for “taking a moment to highlight two trans women of color is SO major,” adding: “There are not a lot of women — let alone women in hip-hop — who would take an opportunity to give credit to the dolls for their undeniable cultural impact.”

She continued: “ALL of your faves are looking at the dolls, and Cardi admitting that the dolls are her teachers is so refreshing and important. SORRY. Drag comes from the dolls! Period. Point blank!”

After Untucked, Nini Coco and Vita VonTesse Starr lip-synced for the win to Cardi B’s top-ten hit ‘Enough (Miami),’ with Nini Coco ultimately taking home the victory.

Relive the moment below.