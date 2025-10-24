Canada’s Drag Race season 6 makes history with the franchise’s first-ever drag king

Drag kings, rejoice: Canada’s Drag Race is finally answering years of calls for representation.

The cast for the upcoming sixth season was announced on 23 October, featuring Velma Jones, an AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen who also performs as their drag king persona, Johnny Jones.

Velma becomes the franchise’s fourth cisgender woman to compete — after UK season four’s Victoria Scone (who identified as cis at the time and has since come out as non-binary), España season three’s Clover Bish, and Germany season one champion Pandora Nox — and makes history as the first queen to double as a drag king.

They are also the first cis woman to compete on Canada’s Drag Race, a fact they highlighted in their Meet the Queens video: “Are you ready to make herstory with me? Because I’m your first drag queen being a cis woman.”

Velma added: “And also, you’re getting the special two-for-one: you get Velma, and sometimes, here’s Johnny. I can’t wait to show you my drag king persona Johnny, also. I’m here to prove that I can do anything like the others. I think they’re going to be intimidated by me because I’m an underdog.”

Velma, 39, described themselves as a “whimsical, creative, surprising drag queen” from Montreal who can do the splits, as well as “be sexy” and “be funny.”

“I want to show that it doesn’t matter what gender you are,” she continued. “It’s a form of art and I’m the proof of it. It’s for everybody. And I’m here, I think, for showing that to the world.”

Canada’s Drag Race is back for season six on 20 November, streaming on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus worldwide.

Brooke Lynn Hytes reprises her role as host, alongside returning judges Traci Melchor and Brad Goreski, with Sarain Fox back in a recurring spot on the panel.

Joining Velma in the race for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar are Dulce, Eboni La’Belle, Hazel, Karamilk, Mya Foxx, Paolo Perfección, PM, Saltina Shaker, Sami Landri, Star Doll, and Van Goth.

Canada’s Drag Race will run for nine episodes – meet the cast below.