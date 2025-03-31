“Baby boy, this is serious:” Drag Race star Plastique Tiara announces engagement

Cue the wedding bells! Drag Race star Plastique Tiara is officially off the market.

On Sunday (30 March), the beloved drag talent took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her partner, writing, “Baby boy, this is serious.”

In one snapshot, Plastique is hugging her newly minted fiancé with her dazzling engagement ring on full display.

Another photo, shot in black and white, features the lovebirds holding hands and a close-up on their rings.

The final picture in the carousel sees Plastique’s soon-to-be husband on one knee, popping the question.

Naturally, the announcement was met with swathes of support from fans, with one person writing: “I am so happy for one of my favourite queens.”

Another fan on Reddit commented: “I can’t get over the look on his fiancé’s face. We don’t even fully see his face, but we see enough to see how absolutely in love with Plastique he is. Beautiful. Also, damn, they’re both so pretty. What a hot couple!”

Plastique also received love from many of her Drag Race peers, like Kahanna Montrese, Nymphia Wind, Jessica Wild, Xunami Muse, Kim Chi, and more.

Alyssa Edwards, Plastique’s drag mother, wrote: “I am Beyond Happy for the both of you beautiful humans. Cheers to a lifetime full of happiness and LOVE.”

Canada’s Drag Race winner Venus added: “YOU DESERVE THE WORLD! CONGRATS BABY!”

Before uploading her aforementioned post, Plastique first spilt the beans about her engagement during the latest episode of The Pit Stop.

After host Monét X Change asked how the 27-year-old talent was doing, the former exclaimed, “I’m engaged!’ before showcasing her massive rock.

“He’s just the light of my life, and I’m just so happy and excited,” Plastique continued. “You’re the first one to publically get into it.”

The All Stars 9 talent also spilt the tea about her massive ring, describing it as a “drag ring.”

“I was like, ‘I want it big enough so I can wear it in drag,” she exclaimed. “It’s been three years, and I’m happily, happily engaged now.”

Plastique memorably rose to international fame after appearing on the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During her inaugural run in the competition, the beloved talent won one maxi-challenge and one mini-challenge.

Plastique returned to the Drag Race universe for All Stars 9, where she won four maxi-challenges.

Congratulations are in order for Plastique Tiara and her fiancé.