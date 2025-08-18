“We’ve decided to be best friends”: Gay TikTok couple Matt and Beau announce split

Beloved social media couple Matt Armato and Beau Ciolino have called it quits.

The pair announced the surprising news in a video posted on TikTok on 15 August (Friday).

“Um, we broke up,” Matt started before Beau laughed and added: “It’s been a privilge doing 12 years together as like partners and for 10 years sharing that online with everyone and I think that you know there’s so much love between us and really loving someone knows when to change the format of the relationship and we’ve decided to just be best friends.”

The pair went on to say that it was “silly and kind of necessary” to have to make the break up announcement video, with Matt seemingly joking, “But I want you to know I’m single.”

Beau continued: “We’re really lucky to be on great terms and to respect each other so much and to still have so much love for each other. Even during this process, we’ve gone on vacation together like we’re good.

“If I need you to build something for me. I’m probably going to still call you.”

In response, Matt stated that his former boyfriend would be paying him for the service, with the latter adding: “Okay, noted.”

Towards the end of their video, Beau revealed that Matt would be managing their joint TikTok account, while he would manage their joint Instagram account.

“I’m going to take a second to lick my wounds and be like, ‘What the f**k just happened?” Matt continued. “I’m really grateful to have you in my life. I’m proud of what we’ve done, and I’m proud of what we’re doing right now.”

Beau then gave his former partner a fist bump and said, “Beautifully said.”

Since sharing the video, fans of the pair have shared their varying reactions in the comment section.

“I won a trip back in 2016 to New Orleans from you both. It was a great memorable trip and I’ve followed you ever since. Break ups suck. I’m sorry for your pain,” one person wrote.

Another fan on X/Twitter tweeted: “Ok, actually I’m really upset about this, like Matt and Beau really were an inspiration to me in college.”

A third fan added: “I love their content. I hate to see couples go out like this, and Gays can be so damn cruel online. I’m sure it’s hurtful on both ends. Over a decade of their lives was spent together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Probably This (@probablythis)

Their break-up video has gone viral on Gay Twitter, with many dissecting the former couple’s body language and debating the reason behind their break up.

“I think we all know who broke up with whom…” one X/Twitter user wrote, while another person commented: “I’m sorry this has to be some humiliation ritual, no way they didn’t know what response this would yield.”

Other viewers also reacted negatively to Beau’s fist bump at the end of the video, with many people exclaiming that they would “crash out” if they were in the same situation.

Beau and Matt first made waves in the pop culture sphere when they launched their popular LGBTQIA+ lifestyle brand and blog, Probably This.

Over the last decade, the pair have shared a wide range of content on their website and social media, including DIY projects, food recipes, dating advice, home improvement, interior design, couple videos, and more.

The duo also released a book in 2022, titled Probably This Housewarming: A Guide to Creating a Home You Adore.