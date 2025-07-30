“We protect each other”: Lux Pascal gushes over powerful bond with brother Pedro Pascal

Pedro and Lux Pascal have proven again why they are the definition of sibling goals.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her brother’s new Marvel film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, the 33-year-old actress opened up to PEOPLE about their solid-as-a-rock bond.

“We protect each other very much. He protects me a lot, but I guess I’m more under the radar, but I protect him a lot too,” she gushed.

Lux went on to reveal that they stayed close even when she and their parents lived in Chile while Pascal remained in the US.

“He always showed up. He has a very powerful personality, and he was always the most fun to be around with. I would ditch all my friends just to hang out with my brother. It was such a special moment whenever he would visit us in Chile,” she continued.

As for them starring in a future film or TV project together, Lux didn’t rule out the possibility, admitting that it depends on Pedro’s busy schedule.

This isn’t the first time the Pascal siblings have showcased their support and love for one another.

In 2023, The Last of Us star discussed his admiration for the Miss Carbón talent and her journey as a trans woman during an interview with Esquire.

“I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf,” he explained, “but she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Pascal said he sees a lot of his mother in Lux, who is seventeen years younger than him. “She ruled the household right away,” he revealed.

“When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders. Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman’s attention in any way was absurd.”

Two years later, Lux gave further insight into her appreciation for Pedro when she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in April, telling the news outlet that she was “incredibly proud” of him.

“But the thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar. It’s funny because people have been asking, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is? ‘And I’m like, ‘Yes!'” she said.

“What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is. And I think that’s refreshing because usually, we move around the world hiding who we are.

“That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

Never change, Pedro and Lux Pascal!