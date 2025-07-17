Ugly Betty’s Michael Urie to star alongside Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon in Oh, Mary!

Michael Urie is returning to Broadway!

On 16 July, it was announced that the beloved Ugly Betty star would be joining the cast of Oh, Mary! alongside Jinkx Monsoon, who’s playing the titular character.

Written and originally performed by comedian Cole Escola, the dark comedy follows “a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln” in the weeks leading up to the assassination of her husband, Abraham Lincoln.

The synopsis adds: “Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (Escola).”

Urie has signed on to portray Mary’s teacher in an eight-week limited engagement starting on 4 August. He’ll be taking over the role from Fire Island star James Scully.

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and Elspeth’s Jenn Harris will also be joining Jinkx’s highly anticipated run as Mary’s Husband and Mary’s Chaperone, respectively.

Urie’s Oh, Mary! casting isn’t the first time he’s been on Broadway.

Since 2012, the 44-year-old talent has starred in various big-name productions, including How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Torch Song, Grand Horizons, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Spamalot, and Once Upon a Mattress.

In addition to dominating the Broadway and Off-Broadway sphere, Urie has also been a mainstay in the television and film industry, starring in Ugly Betty, Maestro, and Single All the Way.

On 15 July, the talented actor earned his first Emmy nomination for his performance as Brian in Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed series Shrinking.

Shortly after the nominations were announced, Urie took to Instagram to celebrate his exciting achievement.

“I am literally the luckiest actor alive – these are my co-workers. Not pictured are hundreds of other people who make the sausage that is Shrinking,” he wrote.

“If not for all of them, I wouldn’t be sitting here today with an Emmy nom. Pinching myself, refreshing my feed to make sure it’s real, trying to breathe – grateful and proud, but mostly just real real lucky.

For more information about tickets for Oh, Mary!, click here.