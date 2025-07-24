“This should be illegal”: Fans go feral for Dylan and Zac Efron’s shirtless round of golf

Dylan and Zac Efron are—in the words of fans — exuding ‘major zaddy energy’ with their recent social media post.

On 23 July, the hunky brothers took to Instagram to share a video of their recent trip to the golf course alongside the caption, “Sitcks”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Dylan and Zac video without some thirst.

Instead of wearing traditional golf attire – like a crisp polo and khaki pants – the two dreamy talents opted to hit the links shirtless, putting their bulging and sculpted muscles on display.

The video also featured detailed looks at their swinging forms, Dylan’s hairy chest, and Zac’s washboard abs that even Photoshop can’t recreate.

To no surprise, the 17-second video has made the girls, gays and theys on social media absolutely feral, with many sharing their thirsty and relatable reactions.

“I sent this to my friend and said “I heard Paris is great this time of year” and she didn’t understand so now I just feel like a whore,” one fan on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan joked: “Can he be my zaddy? I mean caddy pls”

A third Zac and Dylan enthusiast tweeted: “Please don’t ever put your shirts back on, thanks guys.”

In the comment section of the video, one fan had an X-rated reaction, writing: “I’ve never j**ked off and watched golf before, but thank you gentlemen!”

Alongside the thirsty comments, the video also captured the attention of High School Musical 2 fans, who expressed fake outrage over the audio not being ‘Bet On It’ – which is Zac’s popular golf course from the film.

“Trying not to think about a certain song,” one person wrote, while another commented: “It’s almost insulting that Bet On It wasn’t the background song.”

Check out the Efron brothers’ post below, and if you’re jonesing for more steamy Dylan content, click here.