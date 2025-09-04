These Peacemaker season 2 scenes are causing a thirst epidemic

Peacemaker season two is making the gays extremely feral.

On 21 August, the hit DC series made its highly anticipated return three years after the explosive season one finale.

Shifting into James Gunn’s newly established DC Universe (DCU), the new batch of episodes follows Chris Smith/ Peacemaker (Cena) as he “discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be.”

The synopsis adds: “But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Peacemaker season two also sees the return of Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freedie Storma as Adrian Chase and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Rounding out the cast are Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury and Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild.

Since its premiere, season two has received a certified 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and rave reviews for its comedy, action-packed scenes and cast performances.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the first two episodes have garnered a massive amount of attention for their NSFW moments.

In the first episode, Chris – who is canonically bisexual – hosted an orgy party packed with naked bodies of all genders.

The second entry continued the nudity trend, with Cena’s character appearing in the buff, and Stroma’s Chase/Vigliante chugging alcohol in a very tight and revealing pair of white briefs.

Naturally, the girls, gays and theys have gone feral over all of the NSFW content, with one person writing: “Oh HBO knows what they’re doing and IT’S WORKING.”

Another Peacemaker viewer echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Oh, this top down view of John Cena’s bare naked ass covered in blood on my TV. I never said anything bad about James Gunn in my life.”

A third fan added: “Finally, some actual bulge in superhero media, thank you Freddie Stroma.”

Ahead of the Peacemaker season 2 premiere, Stroma opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about filming his shirtless scenes alongside Cena.

“Well, it’s actually not too bad. If you’re in a show with other people who are kind–– you’re all in the same ballpark [build-wise] – it can be quite, you know, competitive or intimidating,” he explained.

“John’s just so unbelievably big and muscular and shredded that I just don’t even think about it, because it’s just, he’s just so many leagues away.”

New episodes of Peacemaker season two air every Thursday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Max.