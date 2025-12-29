‘The spice is next level’: Quinn CEO teases Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ new erotic romance

Quinn has shared new information about Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ upcoming erotic romance.

This past weekend, it was announced that the two handsome talents would be partnering with the audio-erotica app for a new romance titled Ember & Ice.

“Cottage after party at our place?” the company wrote in their announcement post on Instagram.

The post also included shots of a blurred Storrie and Williams playfully shoving each other on a set behind a clapperboard.

At the time of the announcement, Quinn refrained from sharing additional details about the upcoming project, sparking a flurry of fan questions on social media.

Fortunately, the audio-erotica app didn’t keep us in the dark.

In an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan, published on 29 December, the CEO of Quinn shared key details about the three-episode story, which will feature Storrie and Williams as two fae princes from rival courts.

“This is our first duet, Quinn Original, with intimate scenes taking place between the two leads rather than between a lead and the listener,” Spiegel revealed.

“The sound design is wild, and the spice is truly next level…. Connor and Hudson have sparked something special and brough a lot of joy to audiences by embracing queer love and sex positivity. We’re very lucky to be working with them at Quinn.”

In the same interview, Williams and Storrie gushed about working on the audio project, with the latter telling the publication that he “had a lot of fun” making it.

Williams echoed similar sentiments, teasing that it was “very steamy” in the recording booth.

“I think there is something very interesting about exploring sensuality and erotica with your voice,” he added.

The official synopsis for Ember & Ice reads: “Set in a richly imagined fantasy world shaped by history, duty, and forbidden desire, Ember & Ice follows Dante and Finn, two fae princes from the rival Solari and Lunare kingdoms.

“The series draws listeners deep into the world of the story as it unfolds, positioning them as an intimate observer to every moment of tension, longing, and intimacy between Dante and Finn. At its core, Ember & Ice is a story about choosing defiance of expectation.”

Thankfully, Ember & Ice will be in our hands in a matter of hours, with the first two episodes dropping on 30 December at 12am PT /3am ET. The last entry is scheduled for release on 6 January.

In addition to the Cosmopolitan interview, the company shared several promotional videos for the project, featuring Storrie and Williams.

In one post, we see the two actors delicately touch each other’s hands as they cross paths. The caption also teased: “Strangers to lovers to enemies to…”

The second promo turns up the heat, featuring shots of Storrie and Williams – who are wearing tank tops and fairy wings –caressing each other’s bodies.

As you can imagine, fans (including us) have been freaking out over the new updates on social media.

One Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams enthusiast on X/Twitter wrote: “Connor has no Russian accent (we lost) but Hudson whimpers (we won).”

Another fan wrote: “No self-insert, three eps, AND HUDSON WHIMPERS?? NEW YEARS STARTED EARLY.”

A third person joked: “Why they know we care about Hudson whimpering?”

Storrie and Williams’ upcoming Quinn romance comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed Heated Rivalry season one finale.

Titled ‘The Cottage,’ the episode follows Shane (Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) as they travel to the former’s cottage for some much-needed R&R.

Unsurprisingly, the 52-minute-long episode featured an array of heartwarming and emotional moments between our favourite fictional hockey players.

From Ilya opening up about his late mother to Shane revealing their romantic relationship to his parents, the finale kept viewers in their feelings from start to finish.

Since its release, the season finale has been praised as the best entry in the series (so far!), with many fans lauding Shane and Ilya’s heartwarming conclusion.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait in TV renewal purgatory, as Heated Rivalry has already been renewed for a second season.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show’s creator, Jacob Tierney, soothed fan anxiety by revealing that season two will not have an extended hiatus.

“It’s not gonna be two years. It’s not even gonna be 18 months, I don’t think. So we’re gonna go as fast as we can, while ensuring that we’re doing as good as a job as we possibly can,” Teirney explained.

“There’s only so fast a track to go down when the show is written and directed by one person. I haven’t started writing yet. I’m going to. We are aware. We want to get the season out as soon as we can, as well, while also making sure that we give people a good second season.”

With Storrie and Williams’ upcoming Quinn romance, we’ll have plenty of content to keep us busy until Heated Rivalry season two.

Stay tuned for more updates. Check out more Heated Rivalry content here.