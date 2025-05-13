The Last of Us: Fans react to Ellie and Dina’s evolving romance and that surprise character return

The recent developments in The Last of Us season two have sent fans into a tizzy.
Back in April, the post-apocalyptic drama made its highly anticipated return following a two-year absence.
Picking up five years after season one’s hospital showdown, the new batch of episodes follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate their strained relationship and settlement in Jackson, Wyoming, a haven free of infected.
Since its premiere, season two has received universal critical acclaim, with many praising its emotional story and expansion of its video game source material.
However, two storylines that have received particular attention from fans have been Ellie and Dina’s romantic relationship –affectionally known as Dellie – and Joel’s tragic death at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).
Following their wholesome kiss during the premiere, the season has continued to explore Ellie and Dina’s deepening connection, with the latter joining the former on her quest to kill Abby.
In episode four, the pair’s relationship reaches new heights after their dangerous encounter with the infected, resulting in them having sex and professing their love and dedication to each other.
Since his death at the start of the season, the memory of Joel has been a looming cloud over Ellie, Dina and the viewers at home. However, in episode five, the beloved character made a grand return in the form of a flashback.
Naturally, fans have embraced the aforementioned developments, with many sharing their reactions on social media.
Using the iconic GIF of Anne Hathaway crying tears of joy, one X/Twitter fan wrote: “Ellie told Dina that she would die for her, Dina confessing that she loves Ellie,Dina already had her life planned together with Ellie, Ellie saying that she will have a baby with Dina, Ellie happy to be the father of Dina’s child…”
Another Dina and Ellie fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Dina saying I love you first and not even letting Ellie say it back because she already knows OMFG.”
In response to Joel’s return in episode five, one viewer wrote, “Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller back on my screen again EVERYONE CHEERED,” while another fan commented, “IM NOT READY HOLD ME DOWN-“
The upcoming penultimate episode of The Last of Us season two is set to explore Joel and Ellie’s relationship before they became somewhat estranged.
Check out more fan reactions to Dellie and Joel’s return below.
