Survivor winner Luciano Plazibat dishes on “flirty” DMs from the gays

Luciano Plazibat has opened up about the thirsty and flirty DMs he has received on social media.

Over the past few months, the 26-year-old dancer has captivated Survivor Croatia viewers and Gay Twitter with his lovable personality and well-crafted physique.

Following weeks of gritty challenges, eliminations, and intricate social gameplay in the forests of the Dominican Republic, Plazibat was named the winner and “Sole Survivor” of the season.

“WINNER OF SURVIVOR 2025. “Aska didn’t give up. She did the only thing she could do: start dancing.” Thanks to the man above for being with me all these days! This speaks to me more than any words,” he wrote on Instagram on 23 May.

“Aaa thank you from beginning to end for all the messages!! Love!! The support!! I can thank you all day, and it won’t be enough!!! I love that we love each other!! I’m going to celebrate now, and I’ll contact you over the weekend when impressions are settled.”

Following his incredible win, Plazibat went viral on social media when the show’s Instagram account uploaded a clip of him dancing and singing to Lady Gaga’s beloved MAYHEM single ‘Abracadabra.’

At the time, one fan on X/Twitter wrote, “He can abracadabra his way into my intestines,” while another cheekily joked, “I see some magic I want to do a trick on.”

In light of his recent accomplishments, the talented choreographer opened up to Out about his viral fame, including the DMs he received from his growing list of admirers.

“But who doesn’t enjoy a little bit of flirting in the DMs? Or, in this case, a lot of flirting in the DMs,” he told the publication.

When asked about the “wildest response” he’s received so far, the openly gay influencer revealed that it came from an adult film star.

“[He] reposted my [Lady Gaga] video on his story and wrote, ‘Marry me.’ And that’s nice, right? Because usually it’s the other way around,” he explained.

Elsewhere in his interview, Plazibat reflected on his Survivor Croatia win, telling Out that he never thought he would make it on the show, let alone win.

“I always thought Survivor was more for the ‘manly men,’ for lack of a better word. Guys who excel at sports. And I’m a dancer. This could also be my upbringing talking, but [I thought] a dancer is for Dancing with the Stars, and athletic men go to Survivor,” he explained.

However, during his run in the competition series, Plazibat’s viewpoint changed, revealing that his dancing training “definitely helped” him in the physical challenges.

“So I changed my own mind and proved to myself that I’m capable of different things – even if I didn’t necessarily plan for them,” he continued.

“Survivor is hard; it was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. But after being on the show, I feel that not much else will be harder than that.”

In addition to his successful stint on Survivor Croatia and social media presence, Plazibat has garnered recognition for competing in the seventh season of Big Brother Croatia and various appearances as a professional dancer.

In 2023, he joined the 11th season of the Croatian version of Dancing With the Stars as one of its hosts.

