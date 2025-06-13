“Still pinching myself”: This Drag Race star is competing on Project Runway season 21

This Drag Race alum has been tapped to show off her design skills in the upcoming season of Project Runway.

On 31 July, fans will be treated to the 21st season of the long-running fashion competition series.

Airing on Freeform, the new batch of episodes will see Heidi Klum stepping back in as host. She had previously held the position from 2004 (season one) to 2017 (season 16).

ELLE US’ Editor-in-Chief and Project Runway veteran Nina Garcia is expected to join Klum on the judges’ panel alongside renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach.

On 11 June, Disney and Freeform finally announced the talented cast of season 21, revealing that Drag Race superstar Utica Queen will be making her way to the workroom.

The inclusion of the talented season 13 queen – who will be competing under real name, Ethan Mundt – marks the first time Project Runway and Drag Race have ever crossed over.

Shortly after the news was announced, Utica took to Instagram to express excitement for her upcoming journey.

“Still pinching myself!! Walking into the Project Runway workroom felt like stepping into a dream, but even more surreal was walking in wearing something that carries the spirit of Drag with me,” the talented performer wrote.

“This moment marks the first ever Drag Race crossover onto Project Runway, and that’s not lost on me. It’s more than a look, it’s a symbol. A symbol of how far our art form has come, of how the worlds of fashion and drag continue to grow, influence, and uplift each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑼𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂 | 𝑬𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝑴𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒕 (@queenutica)

Utica went on to thank the drag community for teaching her “how to turn fabric into fantasy and for being the fiercest, most fearless family” she could ever ask for.

“To the fashion world: thank you for opening your arms and your runways to queens like me. This is for every artist who dares to blur the lines, stitch the seams between worlds, and wear their truth like armor. Here’s to more crossovers, more magic, and more moments that make history,” she concluded.

Since sharing the news, a slew of Utica’s Drag Race peers have flocked to her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Longtime Drag Race judge and RuPaul’s good judy Michelle Visage wrote: “Well you will freakin SLAY.”

Deja Skye commented: “Sister congratulations!!!! I’m so happy for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑼𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂 | 𝑬𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝑴𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒕 (@queenutica)

Drag Race UK star Tayce echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Omg congrats bitch this is soooo major you’re gonna DEVOUR.”

During season 13 of Drag Race, Utica was lauded by the judges for her sewing and design skills, making her inclusion in Project Runway season 21 a match made in heaven.

The 30-year-old has also designed looks for other Drag Race stars, including Lexi Love (season 17), Brooke Lynn Hytes (season 11 and Canada’s Drag Race), Willow Pill (season 14), Plane Jane (season 16).

We can’t wait to see Utica slay the competition in Project Runway season 21.

