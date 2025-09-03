Shein issues statement after Luigi Mangione’s likeness was used to model clothing

Shein has addressed the use of Luigi Mangione’s likeness on its website.

On 2 September, the fast fashion brand went viral when it appeared to feature an incarcerated Mangione in one of its online clothing listings.

The photo sparked major discourse on social media, with some accusing the company of using AI and profiting off the 27-year-old’s high-profile legal proceedings.

On Wednesday (3 September), a spokesperson from Shein addressed the controversy, revealing that the image was “provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery.”

“We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies,” they added.

As of this writing, it is unknown how long the image has been used on the website or whether it was created using AI or editing tools.

In a statement to the BBC, generative AI expert Henry Ajder didn’t rule out the possibility of the photo having AI origins.

“The image is low resolution, but there are a few signs that it might be AI-generated or manipulated,” he said.

“This includes the lighting and texturing of the image, particularly of the skin, as well as the appearance of a blob-like artifact above the right forearm. The right hand also doesn’t appear to show typical segmentation of the fingers.”

Mangione first made headlines in December 2024 when he was arrested and accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

After being apprehended, the University of Pennsylvania graduate was hit with four federal charges, including two counts of stalking, murder through the use of a firearm and a firearms offence.

Mangione also faces 11 state criminal charges, ranging from first-degree murder to murder as a crime of terrorism.

On 5 April, he pleaded not guilty to the federal murder and stalking charges. Magione is set to return for another federal court hearing in December, where Judge Margaret Garnett may set his trial date.