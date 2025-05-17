Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy to star in a “chaotic” family crime comedy series for Netflix

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is returning to the family sitcom genre but with a twist.

On 14 May, Netflix announced that the Good Grief star was working on a new crime comedy series during the streamer’s 2025 Upfront presentation.

The untitled series is set to star Levy and Another Simple Favor star Taylor Ortega as “two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organised crime.”

Laurie Metcalf – best known for her roles in Roseanne, Lady Bird and Scream 2 – has also been cast in the show in an undisclosed role.

In a statement to Netflix’s Tudum, Levy expressed excitement about bringing “this truly chaotic family story to life.”

“I’m thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name, and it’s been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf’ mother.’ Looking forward to getting to share this with everyone,” the Sex Education star said.

In addition to starring in the upcoming eight-episode series, Levy will executive produce and serve as showrunner.

Bottoms’ Rachel Sennott, who co-created the crime comedy with Levy, will take on executive producer duties. Whether she will also make a cameo or have a role in the series is unknown.

While a release date has not been announced, we know the upcoming series will go into production later this year.

Levy is best known for co-creating (with his father Eugene Levy) and starring in Pop TV’s widely-acclaimed comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which also stars Eugene, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

Following the series finale, Levy made history when the sixth season swept all seven major categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards – the first time ever for a comedy or drama.

Alongside his work on HBO’s The Idol and Sex Education, the 41-year-old talent has made waves in films like Happiest Season and the 2023 dramedy Good Grief, which he wrote and directed.

