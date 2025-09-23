Here’s why Russell Tovey is banned from Grindr

Pro-tip: if you see Russell Tovey on Grindr, it’s not him — the actor reveals he’s been banned from the gay dating app!

This week, the star appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Tom Blyth to promote their gay romantic drama Plainclothes.

In addition to opening up about his favourite on-screen kiss — spoiler alert: it’s with his Looking co-star Jonathan Groff! — Tovey revealed that he’s not currently on any dating apps.

“No,” he responded to a viewer’s question about his app history.

When Cohen asked if Tovey was on Grindr, he replied with another swift “no,” before adding: “I tried it for a bit, but… it was a bit weird. I actually got barred from it for impersonating myself.”

After Cohen shared that the same thing had happened to him, Tovey continued: “They wouldn’t believe me. I sent photos and said, ‘It is me!’ and they were like, ‘No.’”

Watch below:

It’s been a busy year for Tovey. As mentioned, he currently stars alongside Blyth in Plainclothes, which follows a working-class undercover officer tasked with trapping and apprehending gay men. Lucas (Blyth), however, falls for his target, Andrew (Tovey).

Plainclothes, which received praise from critics — particularly for the duo’s performances — is out now in the U.S. and will be released in the UK on 3 October.

Earlier this year, Tovey also appeared as Deputy Assistant Commissioner Brian Paddick in the Disney+ crime miniseries Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.

Additionally, Tovey reprised his role as Guy in BBC Three’s surreal comedy series Juice, created by and starring Mawaan Rizwan as Jamma, a young gay man navigating commitment issues in his relationship and attention issues within his family.

There’s more: Tovey will next star as the lead in Russell T Davies’ sci-fi miniseries The War Between the Land and the Sea, set in the Whoniverse. The five-episode series was expected to premiere last year, but the release has now been pushed back to 2026.