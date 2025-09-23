Russell Tovey names favourite co-star to kiss: “We had a very nice time”

Breaking queer news: Russell Tovey has revealed his favourite on-screen smooch.

On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the British actor was asked the question by a member of the audience (thank you to this anonymous person, from the entire LGBTQIA+ community).

Tovey, who appeared alongside Tom Blyth, his co-star in the upcoming gay romance Plainclothes, responded: “So I can’t say Tom?”

When Cohen noted that the duo “do pretty well” in the film, Tovey praised Blyth as a “beautiful” kisser with “very soft lips”. He added: “Yeah, he’s very, err… he looks after me,” leaving Blyth blushing.

Tovey also shared: “I quite enjoyed kissing Jonathan Groff in Looking. We did a lot of kissing in Looking, and we had a very nice time on that. I’ve been very lucky. I’ve kissed a lot of very attractive people, all genders.”

Plainclothes launched in the U.S on 19 September, and will receive a theatrical release in the UK on 3 October.

Set in 1990s New York City, the film follows Lucas (Blyth), a working-class undercover officer who is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men, only to find himself attracted to his target Andrew (Tovey).

Also starring Amy Forsyth, Christian Cooke, Maria Dizzia, John Bedford Lloyd, Gabe Fazio and Sam Asa Brownstein, the gay drama marks the feature-length directorial debut of Carmen Emmi, who also penned the screenplay.

Plainclothes premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it was met with positive reviews from critics. Tovey and Blyth’s performance were also singled out for praise.

In the first trailer, Lucas enters a men’s toilet to seduce and capture closeted gay men, but fails to do the same with Andrew.

The footage then follows Lucas as he’s torn between his duty as a plainclothes officer and his undeniable chemistry with Andrew — complete with a teaser of a raunchy sex scene and glimpses of Lucas’s growing paranoia about being outed.

Watch the trailer for Plainclothes below.