Orville Peck named this iconic Marvel superhero as his “gay sexual awakening”

Orville Peck opened up about his gay sexual awakening, and we couldn’t help but agree with his choice.

On 21 February, the beloved singer took to his Instagram Story to hold a Q&A for fans.

Throughout the session, Peck answered questions about his tattoos, the designer behind his western-themed outfits, and the marketing strategy behind his critically acclaimed debut Pony.

“1. Focus all your energy on making an album that YOU love; 2. Lie to record labels to get them to listen to it; 3. Convince strangers to play in your band; 4. Book your own tour by begging,” he wrote regarding his approach to get new listeners for Pony, per Out.

However, Peck’s juiciest answer from the Q&A occurred after a fan asked who his “gay sexual awakening” was growing up.

In response, the ‘Dead of Night’ singer uploaded a photo of Gambit from the X-Men comics alongside a shrugging emoji.

Peck is one of the many members of the LGBTQIA+ community entranced by the hunky Cajun – who made his Marvel debut in The Uncanny X-Men Annual #14 in July 1990.

When the sequel show to X-Men: The Animated Series – X-Men ’97 –made its way to Disney+ in 2024, viewers freaked out over a scene featuring Gambit wearing a “slutty” crop top.

“No thoughts, just Gambit wearing a crop top and showing off his slutty little waist,” one viewer wrote at the time.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Crop top Gambit, you will always be famous.”

Peck’s recent Instagram Q&A comes a few weeks after it was announced that he would be making his Broadway debut in Cabaret – taking over the role of the iconic Master of Ceremonies/Emcee character from Adam Lambert.

In a statement to Variety, the ‘Happy Trails’ singer said: “I grew up as an actor and doing theater, and for a lot of people, this is a really coveted role in musical theater because it’s so open to interpretation and an incredible character. This was always a dream role of mine when I was a young actor.”

The country music star also teased that “people will have to buy a ticket to find out” whether or not he will don his signature fringe mask.

While his 16-week engagement as the Emcee doesn’t kick off until 31 March, Peck gave fans a sneak peek into his preparation for the role with a cheeky Instagram post.

The photo carousel featured a snapshot of his Cabaret rehearsal book, a screenshot of a voice note and two mirror selfies – including one of him shirtless and seemingly maskless.

“Lots happening,” he wrote in the caption alongside an upside-down smiling emoji.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Peck’s Cabaret journey.