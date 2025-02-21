“I’m sat I fear”: Fans react to Kylie Minogue’s appearance in The Residence trailer

Pop icon Kylie Minogue is set to appear in Netflix’s new TV show, The Residence, and fans are ecstatic.

Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s 2015 nonfiction book – The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House – the upcoming whodunit series follows renowned detective Cordelia Cupp as she investigates a shocking murder at The White House state dinner.

The synopsis reads: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba leads the eight-episode series as Cordelia, with WandaVision’s Randall Park playing “sceptical FBI agent” Edwin Park and Breaking Bad talent Giancarlo Esposito portraying the murder victim at the centre of the investigation.

The show also stars Al Franken as Aaron Filkins, Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson, Julian McMahon as Stephen Roos, Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher, Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan and Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney.

On 19 February, Netflix released the first exciting trailer for The Residence – giving viewers a sneak peek at the various prime suspects and their potential motives.

In addition to setting up the premise for the Shondaland mini-series, the hilarious teaser also included an appearance from pop superstar Kylie Minogue, who is set to play a fictionalized version of herself.

“I’m trying to solve a murder, and I’ve got the FBI, the President of the United States and Kylie Minogue breathing down my neck,” Cordelia can be heard saying toward the end of the trailer.

Naturally, Minogue’s inclusion in The Residence trailer was an immediate hit with fans on social media.

One fan tweeted: “Kylie’s the killer, calling it now.”

Another fan wrote: “Well, I was already excited for a murder mystery with Randall Park, throw in Kylie Minogue, and I’m 100% gonna watch this!”

A third fan added: “This is my kinda show, thank you.”

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to witness Minogue’s sure to be iconic performance. The Residence is slated to drop on 20 March.

Check out more fan reactions and the full trailer for the series below.