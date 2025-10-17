Matt Bomer breaks silence on Mid-Century Modern cancellation

Matt Bomer has opened up about Mid-Century Modern’s unexpected cancellation.

On 29 September, co-creator Max Mutchnick announced that the LGBTQIA+ multi-camera sitcom would not be returning for a second season.

“Ten great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

In a recent interview with PRIDE, Bomer shared his reaction to Mid-Century Modern’s cancellation.

“I got to work with so many of my heroes. So many legends, and a lot of people who are a big part of why I became an actor,” the Normal Heart star told the news outlet.

“To get to do that and to see Linda Lavin go out on a high note? What more can you ask for?”

Back in March, the series made its highly anticipated premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in the UK.

In addition to Bomer, the series starred Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham as Jerry Frank, Bunny Schneiderman, Arthur Broussard, “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother,” Sybil Schneiderman, played by the late Lavin.

The synopsis adds: “As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

Mid-Century Modern also featured guest appearances from Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher) and Kimberly Coles (Living Single).

Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill) and Zane Phillips (Fire Island) held recurring roles as Lane’s sister Mindy Schneiderman and Mason, respectively.

Following its release, Mid-Century Modern received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike – earning an 88% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Bomer will not be reprising his role as the lovable Jerry, the Fellow Travelers star has a plethora of projects in the pipeline, such as the Jonah Hill-directed film Outcome and the White Collar sequel series.