Lukas Gage gets candid on his viral NSFW sex scene in The White Lotus

Lukas Gage has reflected on his viral NSFW scene in The White Lotus.

Since its series premiere in 2021, the hit HBO drama has built a reputation for featuring jaw-dropping sex scenes.

However, the scene that first solidified The White Lotus’ title of “horniest TV series” is the season one exchange between hotel staff member Dillon (Gage) and hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett).

Taking place in episode four, the shocking moment featured Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Shane (Jake Lacy) catching Armond giving Dillon a rim job.

Naturally, the chaotic sex scene went viral on social media at the time, and has continued to captivate viewers four years later.

In a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Gage reflected on his character’s rim job moment.

“I didn’t think in the moment, coming up with that scene, it was going to get that attention online,” he explained.

After Sang pointed out that the original scene was supposed to be “totally different,” Gage responded: “Not that different. We were going to have sex.

“It was still going to be tidalating and fun, but I was like – it’s the provocateur in me – I was like, ‘Let’s go a little bit deeper. Let’s go a little bit more shocking.’ I just didn’t think the internet would take on like that when you’re filming.”

Gage isn’t the only The White Lotus star to give insight into the famous sex scene.

In a 2021 interview with Digital Spy, Bartlett echoed similar sentiments to the Euphoria star, telling the news outlet that the scene “felt right in terms of the shock value.”

“I think that there’s ways to show intimacy, that you don’t need to be explicit, and it can be even more intimate and amazing when you don’t see stuff,” he told the news outlet.

“But I also love that it’s not something that we see very often. In terms of the function of the scene, I think the shock value of that for people who are not used to that kind of… configuration of intimacy, is really brilliant.”

You can watch Lukas Gage’s full interview here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new issue of Gay Times, featuring Khalid and more, is out now – available exclusively to subscribers