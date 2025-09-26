Lukas Gage gets candid about his marriage to Chris Appleton: “I didn’t recognise myself”

Lukas Gage has peeled back the curtain on his brief marriage to Chris Appleton.

In April 2023, the celebrity hairstylist and You star made headlines when they tied the knot in Las Vegas at the famous Little White Chapel.

Unfortunately, their love story didn’t last, as Appleton filed for divorce that November, just six months after their marriage.

In court documents obtained by TODAY, the hairstylist cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the downfall of their relationship.

Since that fateful day, Gage has remained relatively quiet on the situation.

However, that all changed when the Dead Boy Detective star recently appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

While discussing his journey as a queer actor in Hollywood, host Amanda Hirsch asked Gage if he regretted getting married to Appleton on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“Yeah, but hashtag no regrets for real. Look, I learned so much about it,” he said.

After Hirsch reflected on Gage’s appearance on the episode, the latter revealed that he didn’t “know who that person was.“

“And that is really disturbing. I don’t see anyone behind the eyes. I couldn’t [watch the episode] till later, and no one’s home,“ he continued.

“There is a very crazy way that sometimes we go about prescribing people medication. I can joke about it and have humility and laugh about it because it’s funny, and whatever, it’s a good story. That’s the great thing about this. All this kind of bad, traumatic stuff makes for great stories.“

Toward the end of his statement, Gage revealed that he found clarity about his marriage after getting off his unidentified medication.

“I’m not going to put the blame on that, and there was a part of me that was in love or felt like he was in love and happy and just going with the flow or thought he was happy and going with the flow,“ he continued.

“But there was another part of me that I didn’t recognise myself, and everyone around me didn’t recognise who I was. And getting off of them, I suddenly had clarity, and I was like, “Oh, shit, I just blew up my life.“



Gage’s interview comes nearly two months after Appleton opened up about their divorce on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“This is the first time I’ve ever spoke about this. I think people have this perception, from social media probably, that I have it together. I work with these amazing people, and life looks glamorous. So, from the outside, it probably looks like I got it all together,“ he explained.

“But the truth is, especially during that time, I was going through a lot of private pain, and then you go with all the online speculation part. People say things about you, there’s things in the tabloids, and people have an opinion on your life. That can be incredibly intense, especially when you’re just trying to deal with things.”

Appleton also addressed the swift progression of his relationship with Gage, stating that “moving fast” doesn’t always translate to being “reckless.”

“I think sometimes it means you’re hopeful. And I think any relationship I’ve ever been into, I’ve gone into with an open heart. And I have no regrets about that,“ he said.

“I would rather love and fall than to never feel anything at all. And I think I’d rather experience something and feel alive than to never put my foot out in the water.”