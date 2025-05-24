Love & Rage: Here’s your first look at Munroe Bergdorf’s powerful documentary

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Munroe Bergdorf’s upcoming documentary.

Directed by Olivia Cappuccini, Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf is set to offer “an intimate, powerful portrait” of the trailblazing activist, author and model.

The synopsis adds: “Weaving together past and present, it explores Munroe’s journey with honesty and depth, diving into themes of identity, race, feminism, and resilience.”

Andee Ryder and Sofia Ismail Martin produced the film, while Helen Parker and Ian Bonhote split executive producing duties.

On 13 May, the first trailer for the highly anticipated documentary finally arrived, featuring clips of Bergdorf reflecting on her childhood, transition, groundbreaking modelling career, activism work and the intense media scrutiny she encountered along the way.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to dive into the Queerpiphany host’s captivating project. Following its world premiere at SXSW London, the film will screen in UK cinemas on June 10 and 11.

The trailer for Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf comes a few months after the former GAY TIMES cover star first opened up about the documentary.

“It was a nerve-wracking experience to let Olivia Cappuccini into my world for the past few years, but I’m so glad I did. She has so elegantly and sensitively captured my journey and how it has shaped me into the person I’ve become today,” Bergdorf said in a statement at the time.

“I hope this documentary will provide inspiration and empowerment to people in similar situations to me and help to educate those who aren’t aware of the issues that the transgender community continue to face every day. I can’t wait to share this project with the world.”

Cappuccini echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement: “I am beyond excited to share this powerful documentary with the world. Munroe is granting us an opportunity to understand ourselves better and be better for others.

“We hope it sparks meaningful conversations and empowers audiences globally.”

Check out the full trailer for Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf below.