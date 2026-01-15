Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande to reunite in revival of Sunday in the Park with George

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande are officially reuniting for another musical.

On 14 January, it was announced that the two Wicked stars will be starring in a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Sunday in the Park with George.

The show follows the titular character – a fictional version of French pointillist painter Georges Seurat – “in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”

The synopsis adds: “Consumed by his need to “finish the hat,” Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot, not realising that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.”

Bailey has signed on to portray George, while West End first timer Grande will play George’s muse, Dot.

Acclacimed producer Marianne Elliot has been tapped to direct the upcoming production, which will feature designs by Tom Scutt.

Lastly, the show is scheduled to run in 2027 at the Barbican Theatre in London, with tickets going on sale this spring.

Hours before the news was officially announced, Grande and Bailey sent fans into a frenzy when they shared a photo of themselves sitting in front of Seurat’s iconic painting, ‘A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.’

“All it has to be is good,” the pair’s caption read.

Unsurprisingly, the cryptic post prompted their fans and industry peers to flock to the comment section to share their excited reactions.

The duo’s Wicked co-star and friend Cynthia Erivo wrote: “Oh, the art that will be made!!! Excited!!!!!!”

Euphoria star Maude Apatow echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I’m going to have a heart attack.”

Heartstopper talent Joe Locke commented, “yes yes yes yes yes yes,” while Romeo & Juliet star Rachel Zegler simply wrote: “Yeah.”

The news comes a few months after Grande expressed a desire to revisit the theatre world, having already captured the hearts of millions with her music and acclaimed performance as Glinda in the Wicked films.

“There are a few things floating around in my head, but I would love to do theatre as well, and it’s something that I’m excited about,” she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in November.

“I think as someone who started on Broadway, I would love to be on stage in that way again, and exercise a different muscle and continue to tell stories in different ways. I’m so lucky to be here, and I love acting. It’s really fun.”

Stay tuned for more information about Bailey and Grande’s upcoming run in Sunday in the Park with George.