Joe Locke provides insight into why Heartstopper is concluding with a film

Joe Locke has shed some light on why Heartstopper is ending with a feature film.

Back in April, Netflix announced that the beloved LGBTQIA+ series would conclude the stories of Nick (Kit Connor), Charlie (Locke), and the rest of the gang in a movie, rather than a fourth and final season.

In a statement, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman said: “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

While fans have celebrated the announcement, some have wondered why Netflix opted for a film rather than a season four renewal.

Now, Locke has shed some light on the decision during a recent interview with The Playlist, revealing that it came down to scheduling.

“We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone’s so busy, which is great. It means everyone’s being successful and doing things,” he explained.

“I think the time it would’ve taken to film a series, we just wouldn’t have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years. Then, by that time, there would be no need for it.

“So we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it’s less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story.”

Towards the end of his statement, Locke described the film as a “really nice chapter closer.”

“It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great,” he added.

Locke’s recent interview comes a few weeks after he gushed to Gold Derby about his role as one of the film’s executive producers.

“I think that they’re going to regret giving it to me because I’m gonna have so much fun with it, but not in a bad way. I’m just really excited to learn everything I can from the experience and take it forward, you know,” he revealed.

“As an actor, you don’t really get to see much of the behind-the-scenes stuff. So it’s been, even so far, so nice getting to be in those conversations, and they’re really taking us seriously, me and Kit.”

When asked how the Warfare star is faring as a producing partner, Locke replied: “Great! Yeah, all of our notes so far have been pretty on the same page.

The official synopsis for the Heartstopper film reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

As of this writing, Netflix has not announced a release date for Heartstopper’s final outing.

To stay up-to-date on all things Heartstopper: The Film, click here.