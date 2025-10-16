“I’ll miss being on the pitch”: US football star Christen Press announces retirement

It’s the end of an era! US women’s football star Christen Press is retiring.

The Angel City FC player – who is openly gay – announced the bittersweet news in a statement via the team’s website.

“It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye to a sport that has defined my life for over three decades. Football has given me everything, and I will miss being on the pitch so very much,” she wrote.

“Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and community for this beautiful ride. I promise we will continue to reimagine sports in this next life!”

ACFC CEO and co-founder Julie Uhrman also shared a statement praising Press for her incredible and historic career.

“As Angel City’s first signing, Christen’s contributions to the club have been unparalleled. From her extraordinary skill and relentless competitiveness on the pitch to her unwavering commitment to making the game and our community more equitable, inclusive, and impactful,” she wrote.

“On behalf of everyone at Angel City, we thank Christen for everything she has given to the sport, our club, and future generations of athletes and fans.”

Since 2011, the beloved talent has cultivated an extensive and historic career within the professional football sphere, making her mark on an array of teams, including the Chicago Red Stars, Utah Royals, Angel City and Manchester United.

In addition to playing in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Press has lent her talents to the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) for 12 years, earning 155 caps, scoring 64 goals and helping the team secure two FIFA World Cup titles.

Naturally, Press’ retirement announcement has hit fans hard, resulting in many taking to social media to celebrate her incredible 14-year career.

“There aren’t enough words to talk about how much Christen Press has meant to me and this sport. I’ve never seen someone exude so much joy and passion, even during extremely difficult times. Congratulations on a beautiful career 23,” one fan on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “OH MY GOD I AM NOT OKAY. Christen Press, you are loved more than you’ll ever know by so many people.”

A third Christen Press fan added: “Christen Press is to me the epitome of resilience. She endured more challenges and injustices than she had to, she has been constantly underestimated, she paid the price of speaking up, and she faced unbearable personal losses. Yet she moved forward, with grace, patience and class.”

Press’ career update comes months after her wife and fellow football legend Tobin Heath announced her own exit from the sport.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, the Olympic Bronze medalist revealed that Heath’s retirement influenced her own decision, adding: “She would absolutely hate me saying this.”

“I think it is time for my family to move on to our next chapter. We’re going to be a part of this game forever, but it’s time for it to look different for us,” she explained.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Christen Press.