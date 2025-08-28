‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor revealed to have donated $22k to Republican campaigns

A new report has revealed Gloria Gaynor’s history of donating to Republican politicians and campaigns.

Since the late 1970s, the 81-year-old singer has been a celebrated figure in the LGBTQIA+ community, thanks to her track ‘I Will Survive,’ which has been hailed as one of the greatest queer anthems of all time.

However, earlier this month, focus shifted to Gaynor’s political affiliation after she was announced as one of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump made sweeping changes to the Kennedy Center following his shock return to office, replacing 18 board of trustees members appointed by former President Joe Biden in favour of loyalists who share his “golden age” vision.

Shortly after their arrival, the new board members terminated Deborah F Rutter as the centre’s president and elected Trump as chairman.

Trump’s abrasive takeover did not fare well with various creatives who were involved with or scheduled to perform at the center, resulting in boycotts, resignations, and cancelled performances.

Due to the aforementioned changes and the 47th president’s heavy involvement in the ceremony – including hosting the broadcast and selecting “98% of the nominees” – many of Gaynor’s fans were shocked by her acceptance of the title.

Even The View’s Anna Navarro encouraged the singer not to accept the honour, citing Trump’s continued attacks on people’s rights.

“Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way,” Navarro wrote on Instagram.

“But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color, and LGBTQ. The gay community in particular helped turn her signature song into an anthem.”

While Gaynor has described herself as “really not a political person” in the past, a new report from MeidasTouch has provided a clearer picture of her stance, and it’s not looking good.

According to an investigation conducted by the news outlet, the singer, whose real name is Gloria Fowles, has donated a substantial amount of money to Republican figures and causes.

Her first documented contribution was $35.00 to Ben Carson’s 2016 campaign.

After a six-year hiatus from making political donations, FEC records show Gaynor resuming her contributions between 2023 and 2025.

Many of her donations went to WinRed, a political action committee supporting Republican candidates across the United States.

She was also recorded giving money to conservative figures like Nick Beigich, Mike Johnson, and Josh Hawley, who have all spewed anti-LBGTQIA+ rhetoric and are avid Trump supporters.

While Trump was notably absent from her donation history, many of his allies and supporters benefited from Gaynor’s donations, with MeidasTouch totalling her contributions at $22,000.

Other Republican politicians and far-right groups who have received money include:

Mike Johnson – $2160.57

Kevin McCarthy – $356.15

The National Republican Senatorial Committee – $1190.53

Marsha Blackburn – $2041.50

Dave McCormick – $1223.05

Josh Hawley – $1242.28

Ted Cruz – $476.18

Marco Rubio – $114.10

Maria Elvira Salazar – $242.18

Mazi Pilip – $682.28

Elise Stefanik – $1173.05

Nick Begich – $847.76

Wesley Hunt – $868.00

Jim Jordan – $1173.05

Vivek Ramaswamy – $1219.14

Nikki Haley – $1123.05

Ben Carson – $235.00

Steve Garvey – $1023.05

Mayra Flores – $1123.05

Daniel Norber – $1115.04

Tayler Rahm – $1065.04

Service and Honor / Jake Ellzey – $827.52

New Journey PAC – $610.25

Understandably, the shocking news has not been received well by the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, with many taking to social media to share their disappointment.

“I’m creating a list of Trump-supporting musicians whose careers have been propped up by gay support,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another user tweeted: “Just so disgusting that the profits from one of the biggest gay anthems of all time are actively being used to aid those who wish to bring the community down. Ugh.”

A third person added: “After all gay men have done for her? Aunty, please.”

While queer music listeners have celebrated ‘I Will Survive’ for decades, Gaynor has had a murky history regarding her stance and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a 2007 UK radio interview, she refused to answer whether she thought homosexuality was wrong while discussing her religion and status as a gay icon.

“I want to lead them to Christ. I want to lead them to him. I want to lead them to truth,” she said.

Gaynor gave a similar answer when the interviewer asked if she thought homosexuality was a sin, adding: “I want to lead them to Christ, simply, and whatever he has for them.”

In a 2019 interview with NPR, she revisited her 2007 comments, insisting that she wasn’t against the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I thought it was self-explanatory, what I said. I’m not against anybody. I just am a full believer that God knows and wants only what’s best for each and every one of us and is the only one that can bring it to pass if we rely on him. That is the beginning and end of my thoughts about it,” she said.

Gaynor went on to list the gay people she had in her life, such as her fan club president, nephews, “several friends,” and her “social media person”, before adding that they don’t have any “misgivings or misunderstanding” about how she feels about homosexuality.

“But they also know that I will go to my grave loving them. So none of what I feel about homosexuality or my faith in God and my absolute belief in the Bible, which I believe to be the word of God, has anything to do with my – has – none of it taints my ability to love them. And I think that is what’s important,” she continued.

When asked how her faith influences her thoughts on sexuality, Gaynor said she “agrees with the word of God from Genesis to Revelations” before advising people to read it for themselves if they want to know what that means.