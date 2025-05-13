“I am going feral”: Drag Race fans go wild over new Pit Crew member Manuel

The Drag Race franchise has introduced a new Pit Crew member, and fans are going wild.

On 9 May, All Stars 10 finally made its highly anticipated premiere on Paramount Plus in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

Unlike past entries, the new season features 18 queens competing for the crown, $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame instead of the usual 12.

The fierce lineup is as follows: Acid Betty (season 8), Aja (season 9, All Stars 3), Alyssa Hunter (season 14), Bosco (season 14), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, 9), Daya Betty (season 14), Deja Skye (season 14), Denali (season 13) and Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars 2, 6).

More gag-worthy star power incoming: Irene the Alien (season 15), Jorgeous (season 14, All Stars 9), Kerri Colby (season 14), Lydia B Kollins (season 17), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15), Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2), Olivia Lux (season 13), Phoenix (season 3) and Tina Burner (season 13).

While the double premiere brought back a slew of fan-favourite queens, it also introduced viewers to a brand new Pit Crew member, Manuel Kornisuik.

The handsome hunk made his first appearance – alongside veterans Bryce and Bruno – in episode two during the Front Roll mini-challenge.

Of course, it didn’t take long for viewers to flock to social media to share their hilarious and relatable reactions to Manuel.

“Good god. I wonder how does it feel to look like that?” one person on Reddit wrote.

Another viewer commented: “He made me look away from Bruno for a split second.”

A third person wrote: “Hey Manuel… I’m so Into You.”

While Manuel recently debuted in the Drag Race world, he is no stranger to the limelight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOURH (@kourh.co)

Hailing from Argentina, the dreamy talent has curated a successful career as a model and social media personality, amassing nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram alone.

He has also flexed his acting chops in the 2023 LGBTQ+ film The Winner Takes It All.

Lastly, Manuel has crafted a lane in the music sphere as an emerging singer-songwriter, going by the stage name Manúk.

In a January interview with DAMAN Magazine, the handsome talent opened up about his career journey and passion for the arts.

“I enjoy any artistic expression, It’s super different, and you get to know yourself from various angles. However, music has always been a deep passion of mine. It brings me immense joy,” he told the publication.

We can’t wait to see more of Manuel in All Stars 10 and the wider Drag Race franchise.