Heated Rivalry: Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams signed on for season 3

The fate of Heated Rivalry beyond season two has seemingly been confirmed.

On 23 December, GQ released their in-depth, now-iconic interview and photo shoot with the show’s handsome lead stars, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams

Throughout the piece, the two emerging talents dished about all things Heated Rivalry, their acting beginnings and becoming the internet’s new viral obsession.

“We’re definitely objectified. I signed up knowing that would be part of it. I really did not think my butt would be such a topic of conversation. I thought it would be more of a general like, ‘Oh, these guys really get into it on the show,” Storrie told the news outlet.

Williams opened up about one of his first meetings with Storrie, revealing that the latter’s massive arms left him gobsmacked.

“Connor pushed himself onto the island in the kitchen. I remember seeing his arms. They were the size of my legs. I was like, ‘Holy f**k,” he said.

While Storrie quickly denied that his arms were bigger than Williams’ legs, the latter went on to say that his co-star’s appearance made him hit the gym harder.

“I didn’t even care about continuity. I hate that one [scene] in [Las] Vegas, when I stripped for [Ilya] in episode two. That was the first day of filming. I was flat as hell,” he added.

In addition to the aforementioned topics, Williams and Storrie’s GQ Hype feature revealed new details about Heated Rivalry’s future following the recently confirmed season two.

While discussing the pair’s steady rise in Hollywood, writer Mickey Rapkin revealed that “both actors signed on for three seasons.”

Of course, the exciting tidbit of information has resulted in Heated Rivalry fans (including us) understandably freaking out on social media.

One viewer on X/Twitter wrote: “‘Both actors signed on for three seasons of Heated Rivalry.’ I have tears in my eyes.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “THREE F**KING SEASONS OF HEATED RIVALRY? What the f**k, this is a dream?”

A third Heated Rivalry stan added: “3 seasons of Heated Rivalry and [911’s] 9×07 stills looking like buddies canon. Yeah, Merry Christmas, and to all a good night.”

While the show’s future looks incredibly bright (and rightfully so), it’s important to note that neither Crave nor HBO Max has officially confirmed season three.

Fortunately, we’ll have plenty of Heated Rivalry content to consume while we wait for that almost inevitable announcement.

On 26 December, the gay hockey romance’s highly anticipated season one finale will be in our hands.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “Shane and Ilya get away from the spotlight for a rare moment of freedom. But when the outside world intrudes, they have to face some tough decisions that could change everything about their future and what it means to build a life together.”

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, creator, writer and director Jacob Tierney teased the sixth and final episode of season one, describing it as the “sweetest, most romantic” episode of the show yet.

“My favourite scenes are all in Episodes 5 and 6. They’re such different episodes. Episode 5 is so big and so much happens, and 6 is so small and so intimate,” he told the news outlet.

Of course, we are also getting a second season of Heated Rivalry, which will adapt Shane and Ilya’s second book, the sixth entry in Rachel Reid’s Game Changer series, The Long Game.

Stay tuned for more updates.