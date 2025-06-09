Heartstopper Film: Netflix makes our heart skip a beat with first behind-the-scenes photo

The Heartstopper film is officially in production!

Netflix confirmed the exciting news on Monday (9 June) alongside a photo of creator Alice Oseman, Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

“We’re back! Production has officially begun on the feature film finale of Heartstopper,” the caption revealed.

As of this writing, a release date for the highly anticipated feature film has not been announced.

The upcoming Heartstopper project was first confirmed in April, six months after the show’s critically acclaimed third season was released.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Filmmaker Wash Westmoreland, who’s best known for Still Alice and Colette, is set to direct the film.

Connor and Locke will also serve as executive producers alongside Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn.

As for the cast of the Heartstopper film, all of the main players are expected to reprise their fan-favourite roles: William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James and Bel Priestly as Naomi.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Oseman opened up about some of the goals they have for Heartstopper’s grand finale.

“On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story, celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what’s to come in the character’s future lives,” the Loveless explained.

“On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18, 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don’t survive that pivotal moment of change.”

Oseman went on to say that they want the film to explore whether Nick and Charlie are “a forever love” and, if so, why.

“I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple – from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future,” they continued.

“And in doing so, get to the heart of what teenage love can become as adolescence becomes a memory, and what teenage love can mean for people in the overall picture of their lives.

“An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary of our everyday lives.”

To stay up to date on the final chapter of the Heartstopper series, click here.

All three seasons of Heartstopper are available to stream on Netflix.