Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce cast in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series

Travis Kelce will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming horror series Grotesquerie.

The NFL star joins previously announced cast members Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the series, which is currently in production.

Nash-Betts also shared a video on Instagram teasing Kelce’s involvement as she told fans, “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?”

“Jumping into new territory with Niecy!” responded the athlete, who later shared the post to his Instagram Story with the following caption: “Steppin into a new world with one of the legends.”

Kelce is the American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. With the team, he has won the 2020, 2023 and 2024 Super Bowls. Last year, his fame skyrocketed as a result of his romance with Taylor Swift.

Grotesquerie will mark his first foray into acting.

Little details are known about Grotesquerie. In February, Murphy dropped a surprise teaser for the upcoming series, showing Nash’s character as she reflects on the aftermath of a mysterious incident.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now. There’s been a shift,” she says.

“It’s like something opening up in the world – a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.

“What I saw today… they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, ‘Well hon, evil has always existed.’

“You cite some statistics about how the world is getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror never been a better time to be alive!’”

Toward the end of the trailer, Nash’s character fights back tears as she ominously reveals that something sinister is happening under everyone’s noses.

“It’s not getting better, and I keep needing to hear your answers because somethings happening around us and nobody sees… but me,” she adds.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vance revealed that the episodes will only be half an hour and, when asked if it will be scary, he replied: “It’s all of that.”

You can watch the first teaser for Grotesquerie below.