Gay singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán joins Manu Ríos for Breathless season 2

Pablo Alborán is set to bring the heat alongside Manu Ríos in the second season of Netflix’s hit Spanish medical drama, Breathless.

Back in 2024, TV enthusiasts were treated to the first entry of the juicy new medical drama, created by Elite showrunner Carlos Montero.

Set in Valencia, Spain, the series follows a group of doctors as they save lives, get into romantic entanglements and navigate the growing tensions within the public health system.

The cast includes Ríos as Biel de Felipe, Xoan Forneas as Enrique Quique, Rafa Verdugo as Oscar, Najwa Nimri as Patricia Segura, Aitana Sánchez Gijó as Pilar Amaro, Blanca Suárez as Jésica Donoso, Borja Luna as Néstor Luna, Ana Rayo as Lenor Santapau and Alfonso Bassave as Lluís Jornet Blasco.

Upon its release, Breathless earned rave reviews, with viewers and critics praising the cast performances, dramatic storylines and LGBTQIA+ representation.

Fortunately for fans, Netflix renewed the steamy drama for a second season. However, this time around, Ríos and the gang will be joined by a handful of new faces, including the handsome and openly gay singer Alborán.

While details surrounding Alborán’s character are being kept under wraps, the popular streamer has shared a first-look photo of the former in his doctor scrubs.

“Does anyone need an appointment? New signing in the medical team of Joaquín Sorolloa for the second season of #Respira,” Netflix teased in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Alborán standing in an OR room.

The 35-year-old talent has also given fans an inside look at his filming experience in a series of posts.

On 7 April, Alborán announced that he had wrapped up filming for Breathless season two in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Dear ones @carlosmoncas,@carlosruanolebron @diegobetancor, @xacobesanzand the entire team of @eldesordencreaand @netflixes Thank you for this opportunity. I hope I’ve lived up to such a great project. It’s been a difficult road, but also full of joy. You’ve helped me a lot, and I’ve felt incredibly supported,” he wrote alongside cast photos.

“Thanks to all my Respira colleagues and the entire filming crew: technicians, engineers, extras, assistants, stage managers, scriptwriters, wardrobe, makeup, hair, editing, directors… Thank you for your smiles, good vibes, and honesty in every sequence. I’m taking away a tremendous amount of learning and many friendships!!!

“I hope we have more opportunities to work together and have fun along the way like we have so far. I’m very sad that filming is over, but I’m taking away unforgettable moments in my heart. THANK YOU from the bottom of my soul!!!!”

A week later, Alborán returned to Instagram with a carousel of new behind-the-scenes photos – including a handful of snapshots with Ríos.

As of this writing, the release date for Breathless season two has not been announced.

However, Netflix has teased what fans can expect in the new batch of episodes.

The official synopsis reads: “Joaquín Sorolla is now a privately run hospital, challenging the convictions and dynamics of its doctors. Beyond getting her own way, Patricia continues to battle with her cancer and to tighten an irresistible rope with Néstor.

“Jesica seeks to regain the confidence that characterises her, but cannot decide between Lluis and Biel. Pilar will continue to deal with her son’s addictions, although Quique will find in her an unexpected ally when the new management of the center leads him to make a questionable decision. Added to all this is the arrival of a prestigious oncologist, Sophie, determined to turn the Joaquín Sorolla upside down.”

You can stream season one of Breathless on Netflix.