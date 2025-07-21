“Adorable”: Foundation star Lee Pace shares rare photo with husband

In a rare move for the notably private actor, Lee Pace has shared an adorable photo with his husband, Matthew Foley.

On 19 July, the star marked his recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers with a carousel of Instagram photos — including a contemplative (and hot as f**k) shot in a restaurant, a still on Meyers’ iconic sofa, and a black-and-white behind-the-scenes moment where Meyers appears to gaze longingly into Pace’s eyes.

In the final shot — a polaroid — Pace is seen with one arm around Foley, who looks suave in a black tux. The photo, seemingly taken backstage of Late Night, captures Foley in full supportive-husband mode, likely cheering Pace on from the wings.

While Pace has shared glimpses of life with Foley before, it’s far from frequent — his last selfie with him on the feed dates back to March 2023 — so this rare display of their long-running romance was met with plenty of fan celebration.

“Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos, especially the beautiful pic of yourself and your lovely Matt. Great to see you both looking so happy and healthy,” said one fan, while another wrote: “Adorable picture of Lee and Matthew.”

A third said: “Good to see an up to date photo of Lee and Matt, looking chilled and happy. There have been so many rumours about their marriage, but it’s clear that all is well.”

Pace confirmed his marriage to Foley in 2022 during an interview with GQ Hype, although he was already wearing a wedding band at the 2021 Met Gala — suggesting they may have wed even earlier.

“I said to my friend, Nick, ‘You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?’ And it luckily has worked out,” Pace recalled of his and Foley’s early days.

“What I’ll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true. If you’ve found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight.”

At the time, Pace also revealed that he and Foley were considering adding to their family: “I’d love to have kids. I think there’s nothing better than little kids running around.”

Pace currently reprises his role as Brother Day in the third season of Apple TV’s sci-fi epic Foundation. Later this year, he’s set to appear in the drama After This Death and the dystopian action film The Running Man, based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Pace will join the upcoming sequel to Practical Magic, which reunites Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing in their original roles from the cult classic.

You can watch Lee Pace’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers below, and catch new episodes of Foundation every Friday on Apple TV+.