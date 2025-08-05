Fire Island star Matt Rogers reveals celebrity crush: “I’ve always been interested”

Matt Rogers has revealed his celebrity crush, and we couldn’t agree more with his choice.

On 29 July, the beloved talent and SNL star Bowen Yang appeared on the Hot Ones game series, Hot Ones Versus.

Packed with plenty of wings and scorching hot sauce, the spinoff sees two celebrities asking each other “deeply personal questions,” which they can either “tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the last dab.” In the end, whoever consumes the most wings loses the game.

Rogers was the first one up to the plate, with Yang asking the former how fame has changed him.

“You dress a lot better. You always dressed well, but like, one time when we were in college, Bowen spent $300 on a Maison Kitsune sweatshirt and I’ve never gotten over it. Because we couldn’t eat. We couldn’t afford lunch,” the Q-Force star revealed.

Rogers went on to add that Yang apologises less now, stating: “I also think you apologise less. I feel like you used to be a little bit like, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry.’ Now you’re like, ‘Sorry…’ You’re a big bitch now.”

The messiness continued when the comedy duo played a round of ‘The Quicke.’ Taking inspiration from their Las Culturistas Awards, Rogers and Yang were tasked with awarding various celebs superlatives; the first person to refuse is forced to eat a death wing.

For the first two questions – ‘most overrated pop girly’ and ‘SNL host that should have never been booked’ – the Fire Island stars chose to eat wings.

However, Rogers turned the tide when Yang asked him who his “biggest current celebrity crush” was.

“You’ve told him this in person; he knows this,” the Wicked star added.

In response, Rogers said, “What, Sebastian Stan? That’s not really a risk at all because he’s heterosexual like a wing on a bone. So, in order for me to really risk it, I’d have to say a gay celebrity.”

The No Good Deed talent went on to name Looking star and Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff as his current celebrity crush before taking a moment to shoot his shot.

“Jonathan Groff, I’ve always been interested. I think we should have a drink,” he exclaimed before covering his face and sharing a cheeky laugh with Yang.

While Groff hasn’t publicly responded to Rogers’ romantic proposition, we know that he is single and ready to mingle.

Back in May, the Merrily We Roll Along star opened up to Out about his love life, revealing that he’s been single for “a couple of years”.

“I’m feeling… ready and open for anything. If that’s continuing with that, if that’s a relationship, I’m cool with that,” Groff explained.

You can watch Rogers and Yang’s full Hot One Verses video here or below.