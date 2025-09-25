“Holy wow”: Dylan Efron’s shirtless TikTok dance goes viral

It’s not unusual for Dylan Efron to go shirtless, but this time he’s doing it while showing off his dance moves. One fan perfectly summed up the moment: “For free?!”

The reality star and younger brother of Zac Efron, also known as Miss Guided, is currently competing on the latest season of Dancing With The Stars, paired with Daniella Karagach.

After surviving the first two eliminations, which saw Baron Davis and Corey Feldman sent home, Efron shared a behind-the-scenes video from his and Karagach’s rehearsals.

To the beat of the viral song ‘Assumptions’ by Sam Gellaitry, the duo deliver a samba — but no one was focused on the accuracy of their moves, thanks to Efron’s shirtless display and insane abs.

“TikTok dances are fun,” he captioned the video, which has over 430k likes and is nearing four million views, alongside the hashtags: #DWTS, #whisk, #blueshirtguy and #dancetrend.

The comments were predictably thirsty.

“Yes, of course you can have all of my votes,” wrote one fan, while another exclaimed: “Oh my dear heavenly father.” A third added: “I don’t know what to stare at, the hips or those abs.”

Variations of “holy wow” and “why is this video 30 minutes long?” also flooded Efron’s comments section.

Asked about the viral reaction in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Efron said: “Honestly, my fans on social media are like… they’re the best. It makes me want to post more because they’re always so kind to me.

“I’m, like, tingling thinking about it. It’s awesome.”

Efron made his reality TV debut earlier this year as a contestant on The Traitors, alongside LGBTQIA+ stars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Chrishell Stause, Gabbey Windey, and Ivar Mountbatten.

During an infamous roundtable exchange, Bob clashed with a “misguided” Efron and quipped: “That should be your drag name. Welcome to the stage, Miss Guided.”

Efron has since fully embraced his drag alter ego — posing for Cosmopolitan in a t-shirt emblazoned with “Miss Guided,” while, naturally, still showing plenty of skin.

Here’s a reminder for you…