Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson crowned Celebrity MasterChef champion

Following five weeks of culinary slayage, Ginger Johnson has been crowned the Celebrity MasterChef Champion of 2025.

In the finale, Johnson and her fellow finalists — rugby star Alun Wyn Jones and author Dawn O’Porter — were tasked with creating a three-course meal that represented their journeys and progress across the competition.

Ultimately, the drag legend’s menu — featuring a Bloody Mary prawn cocktail, Duck à l’Orange and Flaming Baked Alaska — earned overwhelming praise from the judges, who crowned her the champion.

Grace Dent said Johnson had delivered “intriguing, inventive, exciting, imaginative and difficult feats” throughout the competition, while John Torode described her as an “extraordinary cook”.

“I cannot believe this, I’m so shocked. I really thought I was going to come here and have a laugh,” said Ginger.

“I can’t believe this is the end result of the competition. It’s absolutely crazy! I can’t wait to tell my mum and dad. I’ve actually learned a real-life skill!”

Johnson has now proven herself allergic — or perhaps immune — to losing, going two-for-two on reality competition shows, having previously won the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Drag Race alumni were quick to share messages of love and support in the comments of Johnson’s celebratory Instagram post.

Season six winner Kyran Thrax wrote, “My queen! X2 winner I know that’s right! So proud,” while season seven’s Chai T Grande pitched “dinner at your place pls and thank u.”

Ginger’s victory follows the recent triumph of fellow Drag Race UK winner Tia Kofi, who emerged supreme on BBC’s The Festive Finish Line and won £5k for LGBTQIA+ charity Rainbow Migration.

Following her win, it was announced that Ginger will embark on another tour that will “see her in her element: outrageous, untamed and completely off the reins”.

Show Pony promises “high camp, low morals and double helpings of her trademark ridiculousness,” as well as a “barnstorming night of whip-smart comedy and top-tier talent that proves why Ginger is one of Britain’s most beloved queens.”

“In between whipping up a storm in the MasterChef kitchen,” said Ginger, “I’ve been busy cooking my brand new live show and I can’t wait to dish it out in theatres up and down the UK in 2026 and beyond!”

Ginger Johnson: Show Pony will tour the UK from September 2026 to February 2027, with tickets available via gingerjohnson.co.uk.