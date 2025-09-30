“Do better”: Mitch Brown calls out Bailey Smith for “homophobic” Mad Monday post

Mitch Brown has called out Geelong Cats player Bailey Smith for his “homophobic” social media post.

On 29 September, Smith took to his Instagram story to share photos from his team’s Mad Monday party, in which he was dressed as Brad Pitt’s character from Legends of the Fall.

In his first post, the 24-year-old was shown standing next to his teammate Brad Close, who went as the renowned Geelong fan Catman.

“Catman & Legends of the Fall,” he wrote.

Piggybacking off the aforementioned post, Smith then shared another photo that featured him being embraced from behind by his teammate Patrick Dangerfield, who was dressed as a cowboy.

“Or Brokeback Mountain depends how ya look at it,” his caption read. “This is what losing a granny does to ya. Alright, phone away now. Bye.”

In response to Smith’s post, Brown took to his own Instagram Story to share a photo of the late Brokeback Mountain star Heath Ledger.

“Just for the record, Heath Ledger’s way hotter,” the 35-year-old athlete wrote.

Brown then shared a written statement to his story, calling on Smith and Dangerfield to “do better.”

“In all seriousness, though, guys do better. Last time I checked, losing a grand final doesn’t make you gay, but being homophobic definitely makes you a loser,” he wrote.

Brown’s statement comes a month after he came out as bisexual, becoming the first openly queer player in the AFL’s 129-year history.

In an interview with The Daily Aus, Mitch Brown – who played 94 matches for West Coast between 2007 and 2016 – said he had a “feeling of peace, but more importantly, comfort and confidence” with his decision to open up about his sexuality.

According to TDA, Brown, 36, initiated the conversation with a DM over Instagram, writing: “Hey [writer] Sam [Koslowski], I played in the AFL for 10 years for the West Coast Eagles, and I’m a bisexual man.”

Brown said his time in the AFL never afforded him “an opportunity to speak openly or explore your feelings in a safe way,” describing the culture as one of “hyper-masculinity” where “countless” homophobic comments were heard on the pitch.

“When I was growing up at school, the word ‘gay’ was thrown around constantly,” he said. “For a man in Australia, [it was seen as] probably the weakest thing you could be.”

Brown recalled a conversation with teammates about the prospect of showering next to a gay player. One said he’d “rather be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man.”

“There’s been so many times in my life that I’ve seen things or heard things and not said anything,“ he explained, “in fear of people thinking that I was gay or bisexual.”

A few days after his monumental coming out announcement, Brown returned to social media to express his gratitude for the support.

“I have been overwhelmed by the kindness, encouragement, and solidarity that have poured in from people across Australia and around the world,“ he continued.

“Every message, every story shared, every word of support has meant more to me than I can say. I will carry that gratitude with me always.”

