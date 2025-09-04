Crumbl founder Sawyer Hemsley makes social media return after coming out controversy

Crumbl Cookies founder Sawyer Hemsley has released a heartfelt statement (alongside various shirtless snaps) in his return to social media.

On 25 August, Hemsley came out as gay after an array of videos speculating his sexuality went viral on social media – specifically from TikTok star Grant Gibbs.

“Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words,” he said in a statement. “Over the past few years, I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

Following a brief social media hiatus, Hemsley returned to Instagram on 3 September with a carousel of images — including sunbathing shots and one of him posing shirtless in gym shorts alongside an unidentified man.

He paired the post with a lengthy statement, revealing that the past week had “altered my life in a way I’ll never forget” after sharing “with the world, my close friends, my family, and my neighbours” about his sexuality.

“It was one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever done, and while it came with its fair share of online trolls and degrading comments, the love and support I received was more than I could have ever imagined,” he said.

“To everyone who reached out, sent a message, delivered flowers, or simply showed up in their own way—I want to say thank you. I’m still working on getting back to every single message, but please know how deeply grateful I am.”

Hemsley then shared that he took a social media break to “breathe, to rest and to recenter myself””: “It was a reminder of who I am, who I’ve always been, and the importance of never shying away from sharing my authentic personality and energy.”

A recap of his week followed, which Hemsley described as “a reintroduction as I step back onto social with a renewed commitment to share my story and my life with you.”

He welcomed more than 20,000 new followers who had joined him during his break, adding: “I’m rooting for each of you, and I’m so grateful you’re here.”

He also shared a message for others navigating similar journeys, writing: “Please know you’re not alone. Your story matters, your voice matters, and when you are ready, you’ll find that love is stronger than fear.”

You can see Sawyer Hemsley’s comeback post in full below.