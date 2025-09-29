Crumbl co-founder Sawyer Hemsley goes Instagram official with real estate boyfriend

Crumbl Cookies founder Sawyer Hemsley has hard-launched his new relationship on Instagram.

On 25 August, Hemsley came out as gay after an array of videos speculating his sexuality went viral on social media – specifically from TikTok star Grant Gibbs.

“Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words,” he said in a statement. “Over the past few years, I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

Since that fateful day, Hemsley has gradually become an open book about his life and identity post coming out, including going Instagram official with his boyfriend.

On 25 September, the 33-year-old shared a wholesome video of his beau, Antonio Bruno, alongside the caption: “The best part of my summer. These past few months have been some of the happiest of my life. This season has been one I’ll never forget — full of memories, laughter, and a camera roll that tells the story better than I could.”

In response to the post, Bruno took to the comment section with his own sweet message, writing: “He’s a lucky guy.”

According to Bruno’s website, he is a Luxury Estates Agent for Sotheby’s International Realty and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Hemsley’s recent life update comes a few weeks after he reflected on his coming-out experience and the reasons behind his brief social media hiatus.

“Last week altered my life in a way I’ll never forget. I shared with the world, my close friends, my family, and my neighbours that I am gay. It was one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever done, and while it came with its fair share of online trolls and degrading comments, the love and support I received was more than I could have ever imagined,” he wrote on an Instagram post uploaded on 2 September.

“To everyone who reached out, sent a message, delivered flowers, or simply showed up in their own way—I want to say thank you. I’m still working on getting back to every single message, but please know how deeply grateful I am.

“I stepped away from social media for a week to breathe, to reset, and to recenter myself. It was a reminder of who I am, who I’ve always been, and the importance of never shying away from sharing my authentic personality and energy.”

