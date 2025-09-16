Cooper Koch serves “poolside heat” in viral photos

Cooper Koch has once again quenched fans’ thirst with a new set of shirtless shots.

On 14 September, two images of the actor serving “poolside heat” — wearing only a towel and holding a cigarette — went viral on social media.

“I wanna make waves with him so bad,” one X/Twitter user swooned, while another joked: “Someone just tag Bottomjail before I say anything.”

Additional snaps showed Koch with his boyfriend, American film director Stuart McClave, and singer-songwriter Sedona.

That same evening, McClave joined Koch at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, where the Monsters star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his breakout role as Erik Menendez.

Koch’s performance not only earned him widespread critical acclaim, but also a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film.

While he didn’t take home either award, Koch’s career is only just beginning.

Next up, he’ll appear in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming biographical drama Artificial, starring Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and chronicling his controversial firing and rehiring in 2023.

This year, Koch also made waves as a model — most notably with his underwear-clad Calvin Klein campaign.

In an accompanying interview with Esquire, he reflected on his “intense” and “quick” rise to fame, admitting: “Other people’s perception of you can sometimes affect your own perception of yourself, which has been a difficult journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Koch (N) 🎀🍉 (@_cooper_koch_)

“I think I’m still trying to navigate that, and I’m still adjusting to the newness of my life now,” he explained.

“But I have such great people around me. I’m really close with my family, I have an amazing partner, my team is really supportive, and so I have a lot of great people to lean on.

“It’s a big adjustment, but ultimately, I’ve had so many great experiences. I’ve met so many amazing people, new friends, and I’m so grateful for everything that’s happened. I look forward to the next thing.”