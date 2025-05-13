Cooper Koch leaves little to the imagination in racy Calvin Klein shoot

Cooper Koch’s insane body is on full display in Calvin Klein’s sizzling new campaign.

On 13 May, the fashion house left fans ‘falling out of their chairs’ as they unveiled a series of underwear-clad shots featuring the actor feeling the heat in their signature summer essentials and cotton classics.

In an exclusive interview with Esquire, Koch reflected on the “really fun and exhausting” shoot, during which he was accompanied by a personal trainer who had him “lifting weights and doing push-ups and working out the entire day to stay pumped-up.”

“I’d never really had that experience before, so I was tired by the end of the day, but ultimately it was so, so fun,” said the star. “The sets were amazing. Mert Alas, the photographer, was so collaborative and had such great ideas, and we had so many laughs, and I just felt so grateful to be there the whole time.”

Koch shared that Madonna tracks helped keep his energy high throughout the day.

“And then at a certain point, there was water that came into play, so then all of a sudden I was soaking wet, which woke me up,” he joked. “That was really fun. It was just constantly changing environments and changing set-ups, and they let me look at some of the photos too as we were going, so that kept me excited to try new stuff.”

Koch skyrocketed to fame last year with his breakout role as Erik Menendez in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology series Monsters. His performance, especially the one-take fifth episode, ‘The Hurt Man’, earned widespread critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film.

The actor, whose previous credits include the cult horror films Swallowed and They/Them (2022), opened up to Esquire about his “intense” and “quick” rise to fame. He said that “other people’s perception of you can sometimes affect your own perception of yourself, which has been a difficult journey.”

“I think I’m still trying to navigate that, and I’m still adjusting to the newness of my life now,” he explained. “But I have such great people around me. I’m really close with my family, I have an amazing partner, my team is really supportive, and so I have a lot of great people to lean on.

“It’s a big adjustment, but ultimately, I’ve had so many great experiences. I’ve met so many amazing people, new friends, and I’m so grateful for everything that’s happened. I look forward to the next thing.”

See more of Cooper Koch’s sultry Calvin Klein shoot below, and check out the full collection here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)