College football players go viral with passionate embrace

Two players for the South Florida Bulls have gone viral on X after sharing an intense post-game embrace.

On Saturday, the team defeated the Florida Gators on their home turf in Gainesville — despite being 18-point underdogs and ranked No. 15 in the country.

Following the historic win, Bulls holder Chase Leon and kicker Nico Gramatica — whose 20-yard field goal sealed the game — shared a warm, passionate embrace.

Gramatica was seen caressing Leon’s face as Leon held onto his teammate, staring into his eyes with… well, we’ll let you be the judge.

The clip, pulled from ESPN footage, has racked up over 100k likes and 7.5 million views on X, alongside the caption: “Just a couple of dudes beating Florida. Beautiful. Keep your kickers close.”

In the comments, the poster identified the pair as Leon and Gramatica, calling them “clutch dudes who put it all on the line to beat Florida.”

“Beating Florida is a powerful aphrodisiac,” joked one viewer, while another quipped: “Who is going to play them in the Netflix movie?”

The shot has even been turned into a poster for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which has also gone viral, while fans have reimagined the duo as Patroclus and Achilles in a “college football YA romance adaptation”.

Another X user said it “looks like the cover of a sports romance novel booktok would recommend”.

Outsports later reposted the moment on Instagram with the headline: “Teammates in love. College football players go viral after their sweet postgame embrace.”

Leon himself then weighed in, clarifying with a laughing emoji: “Not gay but thanks guys.”

Check out the moment below at the 22:03 mark.