Chloë Grace Moretz marries longtime partner Kate Harrison in a private ceremony

Chloë Grace Moretz and her longtime partner Kate Harrison are officially wives.

According to Vogue, the lovebirds got married in an intimate ceremony over Labor Day weekend.

While the wedding was a private affair, we know that Moretz and Harrison celebrated their special day in style, with Louis Vuitton designing their wedding dresses and afterparty looks.

Instead of wearing a white dress to walk down the aisle in, the Kick Ass star opted to wear a baby blue gown with matching long gloves and a majestic veil.

Harrison went down the traditional route with a white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a birdcage veil.

In a video interview with Vogue – shot during their final fittings in Paris, France – Moretz shared insight into why she chose to wear a blue wedding dress.

“I honestly don’t know if words can put together how I feel… It just feels like me. It feels like an extension of what I would’ve always hoped for,” she explained.

“I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up. So when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew immediately that I would want to do something untraditional. Not wear white.”

For their after-party looks, the couple continued to bring fashion elegance, with Moretz wearing an all-white cut-out blazer, wide-leg trousers, and a cowboy hat.

Harrison also wore white for her second look, with her ensemble consisting of a bodice, trousers, and a sheer overlay featuring metallic spaghetti straps and buttons running down the front. She also sported another birdcage veil.

“I’ve always loved sheer overlays. So when I mentioned that to Nicolas, he was immediately like I’ll do it for your after look. I think it’s stunning. And he blew it away,” said Harrison.

In addition to dishing about their outfits, the adorable couple teased some of the activities their wedding will include.

“A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” Moretz explained.

“So there’s fishing, horseback riding, and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it.”

She added: “We’ve been together for almost seven years, and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it’s important to just say every day, choosing each other.”

Moretz and Harrison’s romance first made headlines in 2018 when TMZ uploaded photos of them kissing in Malibu, California.

While the pair refrained from confirming or denying their relationship, they continued to share adorable snapshots of each other on Instagram and were spotted in public on numerous occasions.

In April 2024, the two sparked engagement rumours when they were seen wearing rings on their left hands at Disneyland.

It wasn’t until January 2025 that Moretz would officially confirm their engagement, posting a photo of their rings in an Instagram carousel celebrating the new year.

We’re wishing a lifetime of love and happiness to Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison.